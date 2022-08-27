Charles 'makes regular morning visits to Queen' amid her mobility issues in 'unusual' move

Prince Charles has been making regular visits to Balmoral to see the Queen. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Prince Charles is making regular visits to the Queen in Balmoral amid her mobility issues – which one expert described as "highly unusual".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It has been said the visits could be a sign of the heir to the throne's concern for her.

The monarch, 96, is not set to leave her Scottish estate because of her mobility problems and is expected to appoint the new Prime Minister from there, instead of travelling back down to Buckingham Palace for the traditional kissing hands.

The Queen has had to cancel a number of events in recent years that she would ordinarily want to attend, but she did delight fans with her Platinum Jubilee appearances over the summer.

She was last seen getting off her plane at Aberdeen airport on July 21.

And now The Sun reports that Charles has regularly made morning visits to Balmoral.

Majesty Magazine's Ingrid Seward told the newspaper: "It's highly unusual for Prince Charles to make these kinds of impromptu visits to see his mother.

Read more: The Queen cancels traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle as she battles 'mobility issues'

The Queen has been experiencing mobility issues. Picture: Getty

"But Charles is a very thoughtful person — and who else can she rely on now Prince Philip has gone?

"Everyone thinks they normally see each other all the time, but they don't."

The Queen replaced the traditional Balmoral welcome ceremony with a "small private event" when she arrived at the estate.

Instead, a small gathering was held inside the castle gates.

Prince Charles has been making regular morning trips to see the Queen. Picture: Getty

Buckingham Palace said the private event was "in line with adapting Her Majesty's schedule for her comfort".

A royal source told The Mirror: "The traditional welcome to Balmoral is normally cemented in the Queen's calendar and something Her Majesty really enjoys, being able to greet locals who travel to see her.

"It's a bitter disappointment the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form."

The Queen was set to stay for 10 weeks.