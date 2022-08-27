Charles 'makes regular morning visits to Queen' amid her mobility issues in 'unusual' move

27 August 2022, 14:19

Prince Charles has been making regular visits to Balmoral to see the Queen
Prince Charles has been making regular visits to Balmoral to see the Queen. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Prince Charles is making regular visits to the Queen in Balmoral amid her mobility issues – which one expert described as "highly unusual".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It has been said the visits could be a sign of the heir to the throne's concern for her.

The monarch, 96, is not set to leave her Scottish estate because of her mobility problems and is expected to appoint the new Prime Minister from there, instead of travelling back down to Buckingham Palace for the traditional kissing hands.

The Queen has had to cancel a number of events in recent years that she would ordinarily want to attend, but she did delight fans with her Platinum Jubilee appearances over the summer.

She was last seen getting off her plane at Aberdeen airport on July 21.

And now The Sun reports that Charles has regularly made morning visits to Balmoral.

Majesty Magazine's Ingrid Seward told the newspaper: "It's highly unusual for Prince Charles to make these kinds of impromptu visits to see his mother.

Read more: The Queen cancels traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle as she battles 'mobility issues'

The Queen has been experiencing mobility issues
The Queen has been experiencing mobility issues. Picture: Getty

"But Charles is a very thoughtful person — and who else can she rely on now Prince Philip has gone?

"Everyone thinks they normally see each other all the time, but they don't."

The Queen replaced the traditional Balmoral welcome ceremony with a "small private event" when she arrived at the estate.

Instead, a small gathering was held inside the castle gates.

Prince Charles has been making regular morning trips to see the Queen
Prince Charles has been making regular morning trips to see the Queen. Picture: Getty

Buckingham Palace said the private event was "in line with adapting Her Majesty's schedule for her comfort".

A royal source told The Mirror: "The traditional welcome to Balmoral is normally cemented in the Queen's calendar and something Her Majesty really enjoys, being able to greet locals who travel to see her.

"It's a bitter disappointment the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form."

The Queen was set to stay for 10 weeks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man has died after falling into the Thames at Kingston Bridge

Man dies after falling into Thames while being arrested as police watchdog opens investigation

The man stabbed himself by Kirkby Police Station

Man stabs himself in the neck outside police station before being arrested on suspicion of child grooming

The man is seen wearing a mask during the raid

Hunt for man who threatened London shopkeeper with meat cleaver during theft

Mr Zahawi warned senior nurses and senior teachers will find things hard

Even well-off Brits earning £45,000 a year will suffer in coming months, chancellor warns

Priti Patel has vowed to clap down on people smugglers

Albanian migrants offered 'TikTok Black Friday' deals by people smugglers ahead of Govt crackdown

Six million households face having their savings decimated by high energy bills, but Boris Johnson has promised a "pipeline of cash" soon

Six million households could have savings wiped out by energy bills - but PM promises 'pipeline of cash' soon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder after nine-year-old shot

Sergiu Boianjiu was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court

Former school caretaker convicted of 'evil and depraved' rape and attempted murder of stranger after night out

The UK is set for a dry and sunny bank holiday weekend

UK to be as hot as Portugal with Brits set to enjoy 'dry and settled' bank holiday weekend

Details have emerged of the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

184 classified documents, including 25 marked ‘Top Secret’, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, court papers show

Demonstrators have descended on Ofgem's HQ in central London

Hundreds gather at Ofgem HQs to protest 'catastrophic' energy price hike

Keanu Reeves took photos with customers at the Northamptonshire pub

'Lovely, really nice to everyone': Keanu Reeves delights locals as he drops into pub for a bite

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi suggests people should ration energy

Backlash after Chancellor tells people to cut back as energy prices rocket

Moderna to sue Pfizer and BioNtech over Covid vaccine

Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech over Covid vaccine

Stacey Dooley is expecting her first child with her partner Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley announces pregnancy with Kevin Clifton four years after couple won Strictly Come Dancing

The boss of Ofgem, Jonathan Brearley issued a dire warning over the energy price cap, echoing comments by Martin Lewis

'Lives will be lost': Dire warnings as Ofgem boss says energy price rises will get 'much, much' worse

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philippines Ferry Fire

All 85 passengers and crew aboard burned ferry safely rescued in Philippines

A Russian paratrooper on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Ukraine: Russia has fired on cities not far from nuclear power station

Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands

Buses move 400 asylum seekers from squalid Dutch camp

Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a briefing

WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade

Trump FBI

Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released

Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine

Russia Film Festival

Moscow film festival opens with praise of soldiers in Donbas

Microsoft Founder Auction

Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate could raise £842m

Police cordon off an area in the centre of Brussels after an incident in which a van hit a terrace

Van crashes into Brussels pavement terrace

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London