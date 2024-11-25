Rachel Reeves tells businesses no more tax rises as she defends budget at CBI conference

25 November 2024, 21:08 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 21:11

Rachel Reeves at the annual CBI conference
Rachel Reeves defending her budget at the annual CBI conference. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she would not be coming back with more borrowing or taxes, as she defended her budget at the annual CBI conference.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Asked if she could confirm there would be no more big tax rises on businesses, Rachel Reeves said: "I faced a problem, and I faced into it, and we have now drawn a line under the fiction peddled by the previous government.

"We've put our public finances back on a firm footing, and we've now set the budgets for public services for the duration of this Parliament.

"Public services now need to live within their means because I'm really clear, I'm not coming back with more borrowing or more taxes."

"We have now drawn a line under the inheritance that I faced. Public finances are now on a firm footing, and also our public services are funded in a proper way, and we've now set the envelope for those public services for the rest of this Parliament, which means we're not going to have to come back for more."

BRITAIN-ECONOMY-INDUSTRY
Reeves told business leaders she has heard a lot of "feedback" on her Budget but not many "alternatives" . Picture: Getty

She also told the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference: "I've heard a lot of feedback. What I haven't heard are many alternatives."

She said the "difficult decisions" have provided the "stability and the platform that we need to move forward."

"If I hadn't have made those difficult decisions, then we wouldn't have been able to bring the stability, back to the economy that is desperately needed."

Read more: Jermaine Jenas issues public apology to wife Ellie Penfold after sending 'inappropriate' texts to female colleagues

Read more: US judge asked to drop 2020 election interference charges against Donald Trump

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Alex Jones’ bankruptcy judge orders new hearing on The Onion’s Infowars bid

Flood water surrounding the town bridge in Bradford-on-Avon

Clean-up begins after Storm Bert brings torrential rain and widespread flooding to parts of UK - with more flooding likely
Oil rig, oil exploration, North Sea

More than 50 staff evacuated after supply vessel crashes into oil rig in North Sea

Hundreds of people have staged a demonstration in Dublin in solidarity with Nikita Hand

Hundreds stage demonstration in Dublin in 'utter solidarity' with woman who won civil rape case against Conor McGregor

Sunset at Marsa Alam

16 missing after tourist vessel sinks in Red Sea, Egyptian officials say

Election 2024 Trump Special Counsel

Donald Trump’s election interference and classified documents cases dismissed

Lovely couple under mistletoe bunch on light blue background

'Wokery' risks killing off Christmas mistletoe due to fears of people being 'accused of abuse'

Biden White House Holidays

Joe Biden begins final White House holiday season with turkey pardons

Special counsel Jack Smith asked a judge to dismiss the federal election interference case against Donald Trump

US judge asked to drop 2020 election interference charges against Donald Trump

Ambulances wait to take the injured to hospital in the UK

Twelve British soldiers injured in crash in Estonia as Army minibuses involved in horror snow pile-up

c

Russia cautions Britain and France against deploying soldiers-for-hire to Ukraine

Gisele Pelicot

Prosecutors demand maximum sentence for Gisele Pelicot’s ex-husband

Italy

Son of Mafia boss found dead in car after going missing for a week leaving 'community plunged back into fear'

Serbia Parliament

Scuffle in Serbian parliament amid accusations over fatal station roof collapse

Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold at Wimbledon

Jermaine Jenas issues public apology to wife Ellie Penfold after sending 'inappropriate' texts to female colleagues

Bulldozers remove the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit Sunday night in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli ambassador says Hezbollah ceasefire deal could arrive ‘within days’

Latest News

See more Latest News

London, UK. 22nd November 2024. Police cordon and firefighters on the scene at the Embassy of USA in London following a controlled explosion of a suspicious package. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Man charged over US embassy ‘bomb hoax’ as police say no link to other suspicious packages

Moment ‘mildly hypothermic’ wild campers are rescued after experiencing ‘full force’ of Storm Bert

Moment ‘mildly hypothermic’ wild campers are rescued after experiencing ‘full force’ of Storm Bert
Ryan Kobayashi, the father of missing photographer Hannah, has been found dead.

Father of missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi found dead in LA

A piece of debris from a DHL cargo plane

One dead after DHL cargo plane crashes and skids into house in Lithuania

Body found in Scotland

'Devastated' family of missing hairdresser, 28, pay tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after body found on remote island
Holly Bowles, 19, from Melbourne, has died in the ‘methanol mass poisoning’.

Doctor reveals Laos poisoning victim ‘went from confused to comatose in 30 minutes’

Russia soldier with gun on back of vehicle

Putin offers to wipe out debt of new army recruits

Close-up of the supermoon

Earth bids farewell to temporary ‘mini moon’

An Israeli police bomb squad inspects the site after a missile fired from Lebanon hit the area in Petah Tikva, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel

Hezbollah fires about 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israel

Homes are flooded by the overflowing Pasajahuira River in La Paz, Bolivia

Girl missing as heavy rains in Bolivia cause landslide in capital La Paz

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month
King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News