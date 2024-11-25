Jermaine Jenas issues public apology to wife Ellie Penfold after sending 'inappropriate' texts to female colleagues

25 November 2024, 16:13

Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold at Wimbledon
Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Ex-football pro Jermaine Jenas has issued a public apology to his wife after sending “inappropriate” messages to female colleagues.

The former England and Tottenham star, who had made a career as a TV presenter and football pundit, was fired by the BBC in August after being accused of sending “flirty” texts to women he worked with.

Jenas, who maintains the messages were shared between “two consenting adults”, has now issued a public apology to his wife, Ellie Penfold.

Sharing a snap of his wife at the launch of her latest range of beauty products, Jenas said: “Couldn’t be more proud of this woman, 3 years ago you had a great idea and this week you got to make that idea a reality.

“Starting a brand is hard enough, but working hard and being committed to getting it done even with all the BULL***T I've dragged you through recently should be enough evidence that you’ll make it a success.”

Jenas and Penfold married in 2011 and together share three children Jeneva, 10, Olivia, seven, and Jacob, three.

Jenas also has a sixteen-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

As allegations emerged, Penfold remained silent but speaking at last week’s launch event she told the Sun: “It has been an incredibly hard and difficult time for myself and my family.

“Now I just want to move forward. Naturally this has been hard for me but my only concern has been our children and that will not change.”

The model and entrepreneur was not wearing her wedding ring as she attended the launch.

Speaking in August, the now-fired The One Show and Match Of The Day presenter said he was “ashamed” and “let everybody down.”

Jermaine Jenas
Jermaine Jenas. Picture: Getty

He has also revealed that his wife of 13 years was left "absolutely raging" over the scandal and that she kicked him out of their bedroom at the home they share with their children in Hertfordshire.

“We’ve not really spoken properly since,” Jenas told The Sun. “She’s absolutely raging.”

Jenas said he initially lied to his wife after hoping he would only be suspended by the BBC over the scandal.

“I had to tell her by Monday evening because I knew then that I’d been fired.

“I just said: ‘I’ve been sacked from the BBC.’ She said: ‘What for?’ and I said: ‘For sending text messages that weren’t appropriate to two girls.’”

Jenas continued: “Ellie is absolutely raging. She’s human. When I see her now, she is just making sure the children are okay.”

Jenas said he had also had “difficult conversations” with his two eldest children. "They’re obviously of an age where they’re aware of social media. That’s been hard.

“I’ve let everyone down. Even my dog looked at me disappointed.”

Jenas has since returned to punditry duties but has not been rehired by the BBC.

