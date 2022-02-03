'We got it wrong' Raith Rovers apologise as they drop David Goodwillie amid rape outcry

By Liam Gould

Footballer David Goodwillie will not play again for Raith Rovers and his contract will be reviewed.

The Scottish Championship football club admitted that it had “got it wrong” by signing the striker from Scottish semi-professional side Clyde F.C.

The striker was ruled to be a rapist and paid damages in a civil case in 2017 although no criminal proceedings were instructed.

The signing of the 32-year-old sparked widespread controversy. Raith Rovers women’s teams moved to separate ties with the club, a number of their sponsors pulled out, and two directors resigned from their positions.

Crime author Val McDermid, who had sponsored the club, demanded her name be taken off the club's shirts.

Chairman of Raith Rovers John Sim said the Scottish Championship club “bitterly regret” the decision in a statement on the club’s website Thursday morning.

“We got it wrong.”

“I have learned a valuable lesson”, Mr. Sim said. “I want to wholeheartedly apologise to our fans, sponsors, players and the wider Raith Rovers community for the anguish and anger caused over the past few days.”

The signing was originally defended as a decision based on the striker’s footballing abilities alone.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had said it would be “appropriate” for the Scottish Professional Football League to take action after the initial signing.

The announcement said the board has "listened carefully" to fans who had got in touch and that the initial decision had been “focused far too much on football matters”.

"This very unfortunate episode is something that we all bitterly regret and we are now wholly committed to making things right”, Mr. Sim continued in the statement.

“We share a desire to do what is best for our club and will be doing everything in our power to regain the trust and confidence of the Raith Rovers family”.