Exclusive

Forty per cent more rape victims abandon cases as court delays worsen

27 November 2024, 05:31 | Updated: 27 November 2024, 05:41

A woman standing at a window, looking out.
The number of rape victims abandoning their cases rose by 40%, LBC can reveal. Picture: Alamy
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

The number of rape victims in England and Wales abandoning their cases rose by 40% in the first six months of this year, amid the growing courts backlog.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Analysis of data from the Crown Prosecution Service shows 147 rape complainants walked away from prosecutions between January and June, after a suspect was charged.

The Criminal Bar Association says it’s an increase of 41% compared to the same six months of 2023.

Victims have told of feeling re-traumatised because of lengthy court delays, with fears hundreds more trials will be postponed as part of cost cutting measures.

Chloe*, from Merseyside, reported being sexually assaulted in 2022. She's now facing a four year wait for the case to go to trial.

Read more: Court delays preventing rape victims from coming forward, says senior police commander

Read more: 'Trauma upon trauma': Rape victims ‘suicidal’ as cases take ‘more than eight years’ to get to court

Criminal barrister says government underfunding is responsible for long court delays

"It's horrendous, you're just constantly anxious and worried about when it's going to be", she told LBC.

"It feels like they just put it in the diary, box it off, and don't think about the impact on the people behind it".

Chloe is just 22-years-old, but says she doesn’t feel safe, because the man she reported is on bail until the 2026 trial date.

"It's indescribable", she said.

"You're always concerned about your whereabouts and where you're going to be. Even though I'm private on social media you never know what anyone can access on there, so you're always being careful.

"You don't feel safe in yourself or walking around in specific places, nobody realises you're constantly covering your back."

Jess Phillips MP condemns court delays as criminals walk free

Crown Court staff were ordered in October to cancel 404 sitting days across the rest of the financial year, which would have been presided over by part-time judges. 

It's prompted fears that hundreds more victims of crime will face delays.

Chair of the Criminal Bar Association, Mary Prior KC, told LBC "many" of the cases being adjourned concern violence towards women, and coercive and controlling behaviour.

"These are real people who just can't wait anymore, they simply don't have anything left to give. People are saying had they known what they would face, they simply wouldn't have rung the police in the first place", she said.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The new Government increased the number of Crown Court sitting days to a total of 106,500 – more than in six out of the last seven years.

“While we are bound by a challenging financial inheritance, this Government is committed to bearing down on the Crown Court backlog. On top of increasing sitting days, we are extending magistrates’ court sentencing powers from six to 12 months, freeing up to 2,000 days in the Crown Courts to handle the most serious cases, and recruiting more judges.”

*Chloe’s name has been changed to protect her identity

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Storm Conall has brought heavy rain and flooding to southern England on Wednesday morning

Storm Connall batters southern England, with two inches of rain set to fall in some places on Wednesday

A view of the Twitter, Instagram and Facebook Apps on an iphone screen

Australian politicians pass bill that would ban young children from social media

Kristian White has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Clare Nowland

Police officer who Tasered 95-year-old woman in care home found guilty of manslaughter

The Business Secretary has admitted that EV targets aren't working as intended

Electric vehicle plans aren't working, minister admits, after Vauxhall owner says it will close van factory

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

Displaced people return to south Lebanon as ceasefire appears to hold

The drawer the child was found in

Mother kept baby daughter in a drawer for three years to hide her from partner and siblings

The deal is a major step towards ending the Israel-Hezbollah war that has inflamed tensions across the region and raised fears of an even wider conflict

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire begins - but IDF warns residents of southern Lebanon not to go home yet

Sexual Misconduct Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood

Close up view of heavy rain falling on to a black brolly / umbrella.

Half a month's worth of rain may hit parts of southern England as Storm Conall swoops in

A close-up of Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Bolsonaro planned and participated in coup plot, police report alleges

The Pride Of Britain Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Oti Mabuse recalls 'hell' of watching newborn daughter kept in neonatal incubator after premature birth

Rescuers use an excavator as they search for victims at the site of an Israeli air strike that hit a building in Beirut

What both sides are saying about ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah

Paramilitary soldiers fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Imran Khan’s party during clashes in Islamabad

Authorities in Pakistan launch operation to clear Khan supporters from capital

LONDON, UK - APRIL 13, 2022: Entrance and sign for the Groucho Club in Dean Street, Soho

Soho's famous Groucho Club has licence suspended following claims 'serious crime' took place on premises

c

Starmer welcomes 'overdue' Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire announcement and calls for deal to be 'lasting political solution'

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire to end nearly 14 months of fighting

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

Strikes ongoing despite President Biden hailing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon

Netanyahu says he supports ceasefire proposal with Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line ‘after suffering years of abuse’

‘I was murdered’: Young mother took her own life and left note accusing her ex of 'years of abuse,' court hears
Netanyahu agrees to Lebanon ceasefire deal but warns of retaliation if Hezbollah attacks

Netanyahu agrees to Lebanon ceasefire deal but warns of retaliation if Hezbollah attacks

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is set to be approved ‘within hours’ as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents deal to his cabinet.

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire due to be approved ‘within hours’ as Netanyahu presents deal to his cabinet
Smoke rises between buildings hit in Israeli air strikes in Tyre, south Lebanon

Israel bombards Beirut as leaders prepare to vote on ceasefire with Hezbollah

Trump Tariffs

Trump threatens to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

A

Terrorist who played 'important role' in radicalisation of Manchester Arena bomber freed from prison
William Coull, the man behind the disastrous Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow, has been charged with rape.

Creator of infamous Willy Wonka experience charged with rape

The third storm of the season is set to batter the UK this evening just days after the deadly Storm Bert caused massive flooding across England and Wales.

Brace for Storm Conall: South set to be hit overnight by third storm of the season

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News