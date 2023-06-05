Sick predator sent victim laughing emojis after raping her, as jail sentence is extended

David Sam Jones sent his victim laughing emojis. Picture: North Wales Police

By Kit Heren

A double rapist sent one of his victims laughing emojis after he assaulted her, a court has heard, as he was given more jail time.

David Sam Jones, from Wrexham in Wales, who has been in prison for rape since 2016, admitted to raping another victim eight years ago on Friday.

Jones, 30, "climbed on top" of the woman in January 2015 as she pleaded with him to get off, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.

The woman "froze" in shock as Jones pinned her down and told her: "Just let me." He later sent her three laughing emojis via text.

Jones was jailed for another seven years for the second offence, as well as four more years on extended licence. He had been set to get out of prison by 2026.

David Sam Jones. Picture: North Wales Police

The judge said: "You thought you'd got away with it. In a totally arrogant fashion, and not long after, you committed a second rape and a host of other offences."

Jones was given a life-long restraining order from the victim and added to the sex offenders' register. "I haven't read anything that gives me any confidence you're sorry or remorseful for what you have done," the judge added.

Jones' lawyer Oliver King said in defence: "It is significant that he has been in custody continuously now since 2016 because that's allowed him to reflect on what he's done.

"He told probation that he had a sense of entitlement to these women - that's how he felt at the time - but he now recognises that's wrong."

Caernarfon Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Investigating officer detective constable Jennie Ribbons-Steen said: "Jones’ crimes have spanned over a number of years. He is a danger to society, and I have no doubt he would have gone on to continue to offend.

"I hope that today's sentence brings some measure of justice and healing to the victim, and highlights that time is never a barrier to investigating a crime and bringing someone to justice."

Trainee Detective Constable Natalie Edwards added: "I commend the incredible bravery the victim has shown throughout this whole investigation. To speak out against such a violent offender shows real courage.

"From taking the first step in reporting this crime to the police, to attending court, their strength has been immeasurable."

Detective Inspector Chris Hargrave of the North Wales Amethyst Team said: "We continue to be committed to bringing sexual crimes to justice and I would encourage anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime to come forward and speak to us.

"The Amethyst team is made up of specially trained officers to support victims through the investigation. We work closely with the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to provide confidential medical, practical and emotional support from specialist doctors, nurses and support workers."

Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from Rape Crisis, which offers support on 0808 500 2222 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, or 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland.