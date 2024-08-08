Rapper Nelly arrested for alleged drug possession at St Louis casino

8 August 2024, 07:04

US rapper Nelly was targeted by an "overzealous" officer during an arrest in a casino
US rapper Nelly was targeted by an "overzealous" officer during an arrest in a casino. Picture: Maryland Heights Police

By Emma Soteriou

Rapper Nelly has been arrested for alleged drug possession in a St Louis casino.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Hot In Herre singer was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Missouri where an officer allegedly found him in possession of four ecstasy pills, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Lawyer Scott Rosenblum said the rapper, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr, was arrested for no proof of insurance from 2018 "on a warrant issued December 2023" of which he "received no notice".

"Mr Haynes was targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer," Mr Rosenblum said in a statement.

Read more: Disorder fears quelled after 25,000 counter-protesters reclaim the streets as far-right riots fail to materialise

Read more: Taylor Swift concerts cancelled in Vienna over terrorism concerns as two held over planned attacks

Mr Rosenblum said Nelly had won several casino jackpots at a venue in St Louis, Missouri that he "frequently visits".

When he went to collect his winnings, the officer who would have supervised the transaction "needlessly" ran a search for warrants.

After the officer found the outstanding warrant for no proof of insurance, he "felt compelled to handcuff Mr Haynes behind his back and parade him through the casino" allegedly in front of other patrons.

A Missouri Highway Patrol online report said the arrest occurred at 4.45am on Wednesday morning before a search is said to have found Nelly in possession of illegal drugs.

Nelly was held and then released by police in Maryland Heights.

Mr Rosenblum said the officer at the casino did not have "probable cause" to conduct a search of the rapper, who he said wasn't notified of the outstanding warrant.

He said in similar circumstances "any other citizen would have been told to address it and allowed to go on their way."

"I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere. And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer's conduct," Mr Rosenblum added.

A representative for the Maryland Heights Police Department has been contacted for comment.

