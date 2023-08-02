Rats cut off internet across two counties for days after chewing through underground cables

2 August 2023, 18:39

Rats gnawed through internet cables in the Tring area
Picture: Openreach

By Will Taylor

Rats cut off access to the internet across two counties for days after they chewed through broadband cables.

Users were left without connection in Tring, Hertfordshire, and surrounding villages including parts of Buckinghamshire.

Rodents had gnawed through casing and the cables within, as Openreach claimed they are usually so well protected a drill would be usually needed to damage them.

The BT-owned company, which runs network infrastructure for several broadband firms, said it believed thousands of buildings or places had been affected in some way.

Its engineers were alerted to the problem on Saturday and by Wednesday most of those affected had connection restored.

Rats chewed through internet cables
Picture: Openreach

"Our engineers worked through the night to repair the damage to our network caused by rodents in the Tring exchange area," a spokesman said.

"Connectivity to the vast majority of homes and businesses affected was restored by 2am, with the last few remaining expected to be back online by late afternoon.

"We'd like to thank anyone affected for their patience and remind anyone who continues to have problems with their broadband service to contact their provider."

Aldbury Common, Berkhamsted, Cheddington and Cholesbury were all said to have been affected. They all use the same exchange in the Tring area.

Rodents left parts of the Home Counties without connection
Picture: Openreach

Engineers used ducts to get to the damaged cables and repair them, then sealed them in to stop another rat attack.

Repairs were hampered because a private property was on top of one of part of the underground chambers the cables run in.

