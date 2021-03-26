Red Arrows grounded after Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crash

26 March 2021, 10:52

The Red Arrows are among all Hawk T1 jets have been grounded after a Royal Navy plane crashed in Cornwall
The Red Arrows are among all Hawk T1 jets have been grounded after a Royal Navy plane crashed in Cornwall. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The Red Arrows are among all Hawk T1 jets have been grounded after a Royal Navy plane crashed in Cornwall on Thursday.

All models of the aircraft across the services have been temporarily "paused" amid an investigation into the incident, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The jet, which is the same type of aircraft as used by the Red Arrows, crashed in woodland in the St Martin area near Helston during a training exercise.

The two pilots, who were found half a mile from the main crash site, were able to safely eject before the crash but are being in treated at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crashes in Cornwall

An MoD spokeswoman said: "Safety is our paramount concern. The RAF has decided to temporarily pause Hawk T1 operations, as a precautionary measure, while investigations are ongoing.

"We will continue to review the situation as further information becomes available."

The Red Arrows have been temporarily stood down after the same model of jet crashed on Thursday
The Red Arrows have been temporarily stood down after the same model of jet crashed on Thursday. Picture: PA Images
Two Royal Navy pilots ejected moments before their Hawk T1 jet crashed
Two Royal Navy pilots ejected moments before their Hawk T1 jet crashed. Picture: Royal Navy

The incident prompted a major response from all emergency services, with police, firefighters, paramedics and the coast guard all involved.

Devon and Cornwall Police warned the public against taking debris from the jet scattered across the area and asked people to instead contact the force if they find any parts.

Speaking on Thursday evening, Chief Inspector Pete Thomas said: "This continues to be a complex scene which has been managed by emergency services throughout the day.

"My thanks go to those who responded so rapidly this morning and who have worked together effectively to progress the investigation.

"We would ask the public to continue to keep their distance from the area whilst the investigation continues and inquiries are carried out."

Two pilots ejected from the plane moment before it crashed in Helston, Cornwall
Two pilots ejected from the plane moment before it crashed in Helston, Cornwall. Picture: PA Images
An air ambulance took the pilots to a hospital in Plymouth
An air ambulance took the pilots to a hospital in Plymouth. Picture: PA Images

Officers confirmed that the investigation will be handed over to the Royal Navy once they have done their part at the crash site.

Ejection seat manufacturer Martin-Baker said it was the first Royal Navy ejection in 18 years.

The company wrote on Facebook: "A Royal Navy Hawk aircraft from 736 Naval Air Squadron crashed this morning during a flight from RNAS Culdrose. Both pilots ejected successfully.

"This is the first Royal Navy ejection in 18 years with the last being Martin-Baker's 7,000th ejection back in 2003."

