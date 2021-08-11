Red Arrows’ red, white and blue smoke trails 'going green' to help save planet

The Red Arrows famous smoke trails are 'going green'. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

The Red Arrows’ iconic red, white and blue smoke trails are 'going green' by using an environmentally friendly dye in a bid to help save the planet.

Although onlookers will still see plumes of red, white and blue smoke billowing from the back of the jets, the world-famous performances are set to become more eco-friendly.

Diesel currently used by the planes, which can reach speeds of up to 645mph, is not compatible with the RAF's pledge to be net-zero by 2040.

Therefore, the military is seeking to swap it with a less polluting alternative within months.

Likewise, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it also wants to create an "environmentally friendly coloured smoke dye" - along with the diesel solvent - to be used in the renowned aerobatic performances, which are carried out by mixing the colourant with fuel before injecting them into the red-hot exhaust.

The MoD explains: "For the display aircraft to produce coloured smoke during display, dye is mixed with a solvent and stored on a pod attached to the aircraft. This mixture is then injected into the hot exhaust of the jet engine whilst in flight to produce the coloured smoke.

"In order to be at the forefront of initiatives that reduce waste, conserve energy and promote the environment, the MoD are seeking coloured smoke dyes and alternative solvents that minimise the impact on the environment while maintaining a high level of performance."

The Red Arrows' smoke streams will, however, remain red, white and blue. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, an RAF source said: "As global ambassadors for Britain and the RAF, the Red Arrows look for excellence in all they do, for them to consider use environmentally friendly smoke dye shows they are continuing to lead the field.

"Always Red White and Blue, the addition of green credentials is a great thing."

It comes after the RAF vowed to become carbon neutral within the next two decades, with Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston promising in March he would do all he could "to be the first net-zero air force by 2040".

Although the Red Arrows mesmerise and impress millions of tourists and Brits with their displays, they do come at a cost to the environment.

The MoD said in response to a freedom of information request in 2019 that the team's trails comprise 75 per cent diesel and 25 per cent dye, and the planes used 643,000 litres of diesel and 63,000 litres of dye over the previous year.