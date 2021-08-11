Red Arrows’ red, white and blue smoke trails 'going green' to help save planet

11 August 2021, 10:09

The Red Arrows famous smoke trails are 'going green'
The Red Arrows famous smoke trails are 'going green'. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The Red Arrows’ iconic red, white and blue smoke trails are 'going green' by using an environmentally friendly dye in a bid to help save the planet.

Although onlookers will still see plumes of red, white and blue smoke billowing from the back of the jets, the world-famous performances are set to become more eco-friendly.

Diesel currently used by the planes, which can reach speeds of up to 645mph, is not compatible with the RAF's pledge to be net-zero by 2040.

Therefore, the military is seeking to swap it with a less polluting alternative within months.

Read more: Red Arrows grounded after Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crash

Watch: Amazing cockpit footage of Red Arrows VE Day flypast over London

Likewise, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it also wants to create an "environmentally friendly coloured smoke dye" - along with the diesel solvent - to be used in the renowned aerobatic performances, which are carried out by mixing the colourant with fuel before injecting them into the red-hot exhaust.

The MoD explains: "For the display aircraft to produce coloured smoke during display, dye is mixed with a solvent and stored on a pod attached to the aircraft. This mixture is then injected into the hot exhaust of the jet engine whilst in flight to produce the coloured smoke.

"In order to be at the forefront of initiatives that reduce waste, conserve energy and promote the environment, the MoD are seeking coloured smoke dyes and alternative solvents that minimise the impact on the environment while maintaining a high level of performance."

Read more: Red Arrows soar over Buckingham Palace as Macron visits London

Read more: VJ Day at 75: Spitfires, Hurricanes and Red Arrows soar over Britain

The Red Arrows' smoke streams will, however, remain red, white and blue
The Red Arrows' smoke streams will, however, remain red, white and blue. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, an RAF source said: "As global ambassadors for Britain and the RAF, the Red Arrows look for excellence in all they do, for them to consider use environmentally friendly smoke dye shows they are continuing to lead the field.

"Always Red White and Blue, the addition of green credentials is a great thing."

It comes after the RAF vowed to become carbon neutral within the next two decades, with Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston promising in March he would do all he could "to be the first net-zero air force by 2040".

Although the Red Arrows mesmerise and impress millions of tourists and Brits with their displays, they do come at a cost to the environment.

The MoD said in response to a freedom of information request in 2019 that the team's trails comprise 75 per cent diesel and 25 per cent dye, and the planes used 643,000 litres of diesel and 63,000 litres of dye over the previous year.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greece wildfires

Combined international effort halts spread of wildfires across Greece
Noises could be added to e-scooters to help blind people, the TfL chief has said.

E-scooters to be given artificial noise to help blind people, says TfL boss
Taliban fighters are seen inside the city of Farah

General sacked as Taliban capture three provincial capitals in Afghanistan
David Gomoh was stabbed to death

Four gang members convicted of brutal killing of NHS worker David Gomoh
Sapin heat wave

Portugal and Spain prepare for wildfires as forecasters predict heat wave
Pope Francis on the phone

Holy calling: Pope Francis has phone chat during audience with public

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'
Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns
TfL Commissioner Andy Byford was speaking to LBC

TfL Chief pledges to 'look again' at any LTNs 'which are causing real problems'
Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming to have 'forgotten' his own A-level results

Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming he has 'forgotten' his A-level results
'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood opens up about impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'
'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London