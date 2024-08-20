Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen arrested on domestic violence charge

20 August 2024, 12:38

Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen has been arrested on a domestic battery charge.

Police were called shortly after midnight on Saturday after receiving a call from a woman alleging "her husband pushed her and locked her out of the house", LA County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Madsen, who has starred in several Quentin Tarantino films including Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was arrested in Malibu, California on the misdemeanour charge.

He posted a $20,000 (£15,300) bond before being released from custody.

"The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing," the sheriff's department said.

A representative for the 66-year-old told Variety: “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

Madsen and his wife, DeAnna, have been married for 28 years.

During his career, the actor has starred in the Free Willy film franchise as Glen Greenwood, the adoptive father of protagonist Jesse Greenwood.

He also appeared in Thelma & Louise and Donnie Brasco, as well as Die Another Day in the James Bond franchise.

