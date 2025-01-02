Mistake that led to three people dying after eating poisoned Christmas cake revealed

2 January 2025, 18:15

The poisoned Christmas cake was baked by Zeli Silva Dos Anjos, 61, who is now in stable condition after to eating the cake.
The poisoned Christmas cake was baked by Zeli Silva Dos Anjos, 61, who is now in stable condition after to eating the cake. Picture: Facebook

By Katy Ronkin

The family members of three people who died of arsenic poisoning after eating a Christmas cake have revealed more details on what led to the poisoning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The poisoned Christmas cake was baked by Zeli Silva Dos Anjos, 61, who is now in stable condition after eating the cake.

Close relative Isabel Moraes said there were two cakes at the party, suggesting the tragedy may have been avoided if they had chosen the alternate cake.

"Every year Zeli baked the cake and every year everyone meets up for a family get together to celebrate Christmas and be with each other, we are all extremely close," she told MailOnline.

Read more: Brazil bridge collapse death toll rises to nine, with eight people still missing

Read more: Elon Musk says Jess Phillips 'deserves to be in prison' over Labour refusal to launch grooming inquiry - as Badenoch backs tech tycoon

"That day two cakes were made. One by Zeli and one by Maida, but it was only Zeli's which was eaten. If they had eaten the other one then perhaps this wouldn't have happened."

She went on to say: "Both were on the table and Jefferson said it was decided to leave Maida's cake and have Zeli's because she was the one who made it every year but as soon as they started to eat it, they felt ill.

"Jefferson told me that within a few minutes they were all saying it had a bitter sour taste and by this time Zeli had eaten two slices but as soon as everyone started to complain she said 'Stop, no one eat any more.'"

Ms Moraes' sister in law, Maida Bernice Flores da Silva, 58, Neuza Denize Silva Dos Anjos, 65, and Neuza's daughter Tatiana Silvia Dos Santos, 43, were all dead hours after eating the cake.

Zeli and her 10-year-old great nephew, Mateus, Ms Silvia Dos Santos' son, were rushed to the hospital after falling ill.

Ms Moraes said Zeli is wracked with guilt: "Zeli is horrified by what's happened. She is overcome with guilt because it was her cake that caused the tragedy, but we keep telling her not to worry and that it was an accident."

"We said she shouldn't blame herself, but she is getting so anxious it's not doing her recovery any good. She is getting worse instead of getting better. She is on a ventilator to help her breathe and we don't know when she will be discharged."

Ms Moraes did not believe that Zeli would have poisoned her family deliberately, describing her as "a wonderful warm person".

She added: "We just don't know anything, we've seen the reports about arsenic, but Zeli wouldn't have poisoned anyone."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rosita Missoni poses for photographers

Italian fashion house founder Rosita Missoni dies aged 93

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan Markle announces new reality TV series on Netflix

An Israeli soldier covers his ears as an artillery gunner fires into the Gaza Strip

Israeli air strikes kill dozens across Gaza Strip

Military personnel walk down Bourbon street

Driver behind New Orleans terrorist attack ‘acted alone’

A Tesla level three Electric vehicle charger

Tesla reports first year-on-year sales drop since at least 2015 after 1.1% dip

Elon Musk has said MP Jess Phillips 'deserves to be in prison' over Labour's refusal to launch a grooming inquiry.

Elon Musk says Jess Phillips 'deserves to be in prison' over Labour refusal to launch grooming inquiry - as Badenoch backs tech tycoon
The New Orleans suspect was a 'lone wolf' ISIS sympathiser, the FBI have said.

New Orleans suspect was 'lone wolf' ISIS sympathiser who originally 'planned to harm family and friends'

Clark County Fire Department crews work outside Trump International Hotel

US soldier died in Tesla truck explosion outside Trump hotel

Susan Evans returned to Queen Alexandra hospital, pictured, two days after undergoing elective gastric bypass surgery

Weight-loss surgery patient died after hospital ‘failures’ during junior doctors’ strike

House prices are close to an all-time high, Nationwide says.

UK house prices soar 4.7% to near record high, says Nationwide

CCTV images released by the family

CCTV shows how burglar carried out £10m jewellery heist - as 'inside job ruled out’

Man, 25, dies following Shaftesbury Avenue car ramming on Christmas Day

Man, 25, dies after car hits pedestrians on Christmas Day in London's West End

Exclusive
Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has described the government's latest plan to tackle people smugglers as more "bureaucratic tinkering"

Suella Braverman hits out at Labour's 'bureaucratic tinkering' as she warns of 'catastrophic' decision making

Scottish woman arrested for meltdown at Nashville airport revealed to be comedian Rachel Jackson.

Woman arrested for meltdown at Nashville airport revealed to be award-winning Scottish comedian

Cecilia Sala wearing headphones and speaking into a microphone

Italy summons Iran’s ambassador to demand release of journalist held in Tehran

Father-of-two on the run over indefinite prison sentence - as fugitive appeals to justice secretary to intervene

Father-of-two on the run over indefinite prison sentence appeals to justice secretary to intervene

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man next to her repeatedly told her to 'calm down' as she ripped off her own wig

Shocking moment TV boss is restrained for hurling drink and wig at flight attendant after being refused alcohol
New York Police Department chief of patrol Philip Rivera, centre, during a press conference in New York

10 people wounded in shooting outside New York City nightclub

Most of England, Wales and southern Scotland to see snowfall in first weekend of 2025

Ice warnings issued across UK as Met Office warns three days of snow set to fall over the weekend
Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. The British rapper's real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior.

British rapper Stormzy banned from driving for nine months

The sun sets over a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis

Israeli air strikes kill at least 18 in Gaza

Two of the victims who were killed in the New Orleans attack; Nicole Perez and Reggie Hunter

Former college football star, aspiring nurse and a deli manager: Who were the victims of the New Orleans attack?
Pictured: Tesla Cybertruck bomber identified following explosion outside Trump's Vegas hotel

Pictured: Tesla Cybertruck bomber identified following explosion outside Trump's Vegas hotel
Agnes Keleti

Oldest living Olympic medal winner Agnes Keleti dies aged 103

Hunt for terror cell involved in New Orleans attack - as police discover bombshell link to Cybertruck explosion

New Orleans attack ‘could be linked’ to Cybertruck explosion - as police probe military connection
Police investigators work at the site of the shooting in Cetinje

Gunman who killed at least 12 people in Montenegro shooting kills himself

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News