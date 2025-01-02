Mistake that led to three people dying after eating poisoned Christmas cake revealed

The poisoned Christmas cake was baked by Zeli Silva Dos Anjos, 61, who is now in stable condition after to eating the cake. Picture: Facebook

By Katy Ronkin

The family members of three people who died of arsenic poisoning after eating a Christmas cake have revealed more details on what led to the poisoning.

The poisoned Christmas cake was baked by Zeli Silva Dos Anjos, 61, who is now in stable condition after eating the cake.

Close relative Isabel Moraes said there were two cakes at the party, suggesting the tragedy may have been avoided if they had chosen the alternate cake.

"Every year Zeli baked the cake and every year everyone meets up for a family get together to celebrate Christmas and be with each other, we are all extremely close," she told MailOnline.

"That day two cakes were made. One by Zeli and one by Maida, but it was only Zeli's which was eaten. If they had eaten the other one then perhaps this wouldn't have happened."

She went on to say: "Both were on the table and Jefferson said it was decided to leave Maida's cake and have Zeli's because she was the one who made it every year but as soon as they started to eat it, they felt ill.

"Jefferson told me that within a few minutes they were all saying it had a bitter sour taste and by this time Zeli had eaten two slices but as soon as everyone started to complain she said 'Stop, no one eat any more.'"

Ms Moraes' sister in law, Maida Bernice Flores da Silva, 58, Neuza Denize Silva Dos Anjos, 65, and Neuza's daughter Tatiana Silvia Dos Santos, 43, were all dead hours after eating the cake.

Zeli and her 10-year-old great nephew, Mateus, Ms Silvia Dos Santos' son, were rushed to the hospital after falling ill.

Ms Moraes said Zeli is wracked with guilt: "Zeli is horrified by what's happened. She is overcome with guilt because it was her cake that caused the tragedy, but we keep telling her not to worry and that it was an accident."

"We said she shouldn't blame herself, but she is getting so anxious it's not doing her recovery any good. She is getting worse instead of getting better. She is on a ventilator to help her breathe and we don't know when she will be discharged."

Ms Moraes did not believe that Zeli would have poisoned her family deliberately, describing her as "a wonderful warm person".

She added: "We just don't know anything, we've seen the reports about arsenic, but Zeli wouldn't have poisoned anyone."