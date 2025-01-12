Revealed: true story behind missing woman found alive and well more than 50 years later

12 January 2025, 18:22

Sheila Fox went missing from Coventry in 1972 when she was just 16 years old.
Sheila Fox went missing from Coventry in 1972 when she was just 16 years old. Picture: West Midlands Police/Social Media

By Josef Al Shemary

The shocking true story of a woman who went missing more than 50 years ago and ‘found’ alive and well last week has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The family of Sheila Fox, who went missing in 1972, spoke out last week after police announced they had discovered her whereabouts.

Ms Fox had been missing for 52 years, and has been sought by police ever since she ran away just days after her 16th birthday.

But when West Midlands Police revealed they had found her alive and well last week, Ms Fox’s family reacted unexpectedly.

Ella Fox-Martens, whose grandfather is reportedly the missing woman's cousin, took to social media to express the family's surprise after West Midlands Police announced the discovery.

In a post on X, she wrote: "This is my grandfather’s cousin. Just unimaginable scenes in the family group chat at the minute."

The true story of what happened to Ms Fox is stranger than fiction, and has finally been revealed by MailOnline.

MailOnline has revealed that Sheila Fox had been living openly for decades, only 80 miles away from her family home.

The story of her disappearance began in March of 1972, when she ran away from her family home and disappeared without a trace.

While it is unclear why exactly she decided to run away, family members have suggested that she fell in love with an older man of which her parents disapproved - or that they might not have known about.

According to her cousin Kevin Fox, her family believes she had 'run off with the insurance man, the man from The Pru.'

'The man from the Pru', short for Prudential, refers to an insurance advertising slogan from the 70's.

She was quickly reported missing, and a photo of the teenage girl was circulated by the police to help find her.

But it would be many years until her family found out what happened to her.

Sheila was estranged from her family for close to a decade, during which she started a family of her own.

In the year after her disappearance, Sheila gave birth to her only son Robert. His birth certificate shows names his father as John Foster, a bartender from Enfield.

Sheila had also changed her surname to Foster, showing that she likely married Robert's father.

Sheila Fox went missing from Coventry in 1972 when she was just 16 years old.
Sheila Fox went missing from Coventry in 1972 when she was just 16 years old. Picture: West Midlands Police/Social Media

"She got back in touch with her family in the 1980s," Kevin, 75, who still lives in Coventry, told MailOnline. "But by then the whole family had moved to Canada."

Her family was told that Sheila was found, and she apparently tried to make contact herself. The only people no one thought to inform, however, was West Midlands Police.

Kevin said: "We all thought at the time that her parents would have informed the police that she'd been found, but who knows? Maybe they did and the message got lost in the records."

Sheila is living in Watford with her new husband Jack Thorpe.

She refused to comment about her disappearance, saying only: "It all happened a long time ago, I've moved on, it's all in the past. It's been a misunderstanding and I don't want to say any more."

Read more: Missing surfer in Australia believed to have died in shark attack, police say

Read more: Britain's big freeze: Upgraded amber weather warnings with 'heavy snow' forecast - as NHS urges public to stay indoors

Ms Fox-Martens also poked fun at the situation when responding to a poster who expressed amazement that the police force is "patting themselves on the back for releasing a photo of her 52 years later."

She responded that her missing family member has been "back for years", suggesting the announcement to be "a little late in the day."

The writer from Coventry said: "The most telling part being that she’d been back for years! "A bit late in the day,” as my great aunt put it…"

They kept an "open mind" over her whereabouts but were unable to trace her for decades.

Last week, the force issued a fresh appeal, after discovering a single photo of Sheila from around the time of her disappearance.

Within hours of it being released, members of the public got in touch with information leading to her.

Sheila was confirmed to be safe and well and living in another part of the country.

Detective Sergeant Jenna Shaw, from the Cold Case Investigation Team, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have found Sheila after more than five decades.

"We searched through every piece of evidence we could find and managed to locate a photo of Sheila.

"We are a small team of officers and I'd like to recognise the work of DC Shaun Reeve, who managed to resolve this case with help from the public.

"Every missing person has a story, and their families and friends deserve to know what happened to them and, hopefully, be reunited with them."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zoran Milanovic talks to the media

Milanovic wins overwhelming majority in presidential run-off, exit polls suggest

Water is dropped on the Palisades Fire by helicopter

Fire crews scramble to contain Los Angeles blazes before winds return

Greenland PM has said ‘we are ready to talk’ after Trump refused to rule out a military invasion of the territory.

Greenland PM says ‘we are ready to talk’ as Trump refuses to rule out military invasion

Zeytin, a five-month-old gorilla, drinks milk at an Istanbul zoo

Young gorilla rescued from aircraft hold recovers at Istanbul zoo

The Whittington Hospital in north London has advertised for a corridor nurse amid huge pressures this winter.

NHS hospital posts job ads for 'corridor nurse' amid 'significant pressure in urgent and emergency care'

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

Three teenagers charged with murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

It will not be long before snow returns to the UK

Exact date snow bomb set to hit UK as weather maps reveal worst affected areas

Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled Vladimir Putin a 'f***** idiot' in a scathing interview.

Boris Johnson slams 'f****** idiot' Vladimir Putin's imperial ambitions as 'Russia's empire is over'

Booms on the sea around a damaged tanker ear the port of Taman

Russia forms emergency task force as Kerch Strait oil spill continues to spread

The wildfires raging through Los Angeles could be the costliest natural disaster in US history, California Governor Gavin Newsom has said.

LA wildfires are 'worst natural disaster in US history', says California governor as he warns of 'flare-ups' due to wind

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as strong winds forecast to return

Elon Musk has praised a Labour MP who broke ranks with Keir Starmer on his grooming gangs inquiry stance.

Elon Musk hails 'integrity' of first Labour MP to break ranks with Keir Starmer over grooming gangs inquiry stance

A nurse working at Royal Oldham Hospital has been left in critical condition following a stabbing in Greater Manchester.

'Nurse' left in critical condition after hospital stabbing as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister

Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister following criticism from Molly Russell's father

The family of Aziz Zirat, who vanished while hiking in northern Italian mountains with his friend, has issued a heartbreaking statement as rescuers continue their search for the missing Brit.

Family of Brit who vanished hiking with friend in Italian mountains issues devastating statement as search continues

Emergency services attend the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Most

Six killed in restaurant fire in Czech Republic

Latest News

See more Latest News

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is scramble to ease market turmoil.

Rachel Reeves 'eyeing hotel tax and disability welfare cuts' in frantic bid to stabilise public finances
North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior died after being hit by a lorry

Police officer killed by lorry after stopping to help motorists in earlier road collision

Max George has revealed the heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery

The Wanted's Max George reveals heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery amid fears he would die
The fires continue to rage on

At least 16 dead as firefighters brace for worsening weather conditions as they battle blaze
LA death toll rises to 16

Fears grow as strong winds set to spell more disaster in LA - and death toll rises to 16

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

LA County medical examiner’s office confirms wildfire death toll rises to 16

David Lammy has said he is adamant that Shamima Begum "will not be coming back to the UK"

David Lammy flies to Saudi Arabia for talks on fate of Shamima Begum and Syria's future

Footage of the arrest has been shared online showing a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap being held by officers

Former Labour MP arrested during paedophile sting months after being suspended from the party
Trump-Special-Counsel

Special counsel Jack Smith resigns after submitting his Trump report

Ian Russell, chairman of the Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) said regulator Ofcom’s implementation of the Online Safety Act has been a 'disaster'

UK is going ‘backwards’ on online safety, Molly Russell’s father tells Keir Starmer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News