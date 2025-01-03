Missing surfer in Australia believed to have died in shark attack, police say

3 January 2025, 02:53

A beach closed following a shark attack
A beach closed following a shark attack. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A surfer who went missing in Australia is thought to have died in a shark attack, authorities said on Friday, as they searched the waters where the man disappeared.

The 28-year-old was in the sea at a popular surf beach in South Australia where another man was killed by a white shark in 2023.

Authorities now say they believe the surfer died in a shark attack, after he went missing on Thursday.

A witness who saw the shark attack on Thursday evening at Granites Beach, near the coastal town of Streaky Bay, rode into the sea on a jet ski and retrieved the man's surfboard, Senior Constable Rebecca Stokes told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"There was just no sign of this young man, there's just been no sign of him," she told ABC.

"From witnesses' descriptions, we're pretty confident that sadly he's been killed by this shark."

The beach is known to be frequented by sharks, Ms Stokes said.

She did not specify what species of shark was involved, but South Australia's coastline is known to be populated with great white sharks.

Emergency responders and volunteers were searching offshore on Friday for the local man and the beach was closed to the public.

Police were preparing a coroner's report, a statement said.

Shark attacks in Australia are rare with 255 fatal bites recorded since 1791 in the country of 27 million people, according to the Australian Shark Incident Database.

The state of South Australia has registered more episodes in the past two years than usual.

There were five shark attacks off the state's coast in 2023, three of them fatal and one at the same beach as Thursday's incident.

Scientists at the time said they did not know the reason for the cluster.

There was one non-fatal shark bite off South Australia's coast in 2024.

