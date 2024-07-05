Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour in General Election and reveals he's called Keir Starmer to congratulate him

5 July 2024, 04:47 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 04:57

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat to Labour in the General Election and revealed he has called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate the Labour leader.

Speaking after he won his Richmond and Northallerton constituency race, Mr Sunak said that "the Labour Party has won this general election."

Shortly afterwards Labour won the required 326 seats to guarantee victory.

He added: "I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.

"I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight's result, before I leave the job as prime minister, to which I have given my all."

Mr Sunak won his seat with 23,059 votes. Labour’s Tom Wilson won 10,874 votes, and Reform got more than 7,000 votes.

It comes after a disastrous night for the Conservatives, with eight Cabinet ministers losing their seats by the time of Mr Sunak's speech.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Chief Whip Simon Hart, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, and Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer all lost their constituency races.

Mr Sunak said: "On this difficult night, I'd like to express my gratitude to the people of the Richmond and Northallerton constituency for your continued support.

"Since I moved here a decade ago, you have made me and my family feel so at home, and I look forward to continuing to serve as your member of Parliament. It is an enormous privilege. I'm grateful to my agent and constituency team. And I congratulate my opponents here on the energetic and very good-natured campaigns that they have run."

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak added: "The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.

"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future.

The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight. There is much to learn and reflect on and I take responsibility for the loss to the many good hardworking conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts, their local records of delivery and their dedication to their communities."

The outgoing Prime Minister said: " I am sorry. I will now head down to London where I will say more about tonight's results.

"Before I leave the job of Prime Minister to which I have given my all I will then return here to my family's home. And I look forward to spending more time with you all in the weeks, months and years ahead."

Earlier this evening, Sir Keir said: "Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken, and they're ready for change."

He added: "You have voted, it is now time for us to deliver."

