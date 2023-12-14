Rishi Sunak dismisses Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'

14 December 2023, 06:51

Rishi Sunak has dismissed Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'
Rishi Sunak has dismissed Tory criticism of Rwanda bill as 'debating society behaviour'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has criticised the dissent from MPs in his own party over the Rwanda bill as "debating society behaviour".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The PM won a vote on the Safety of Rwanda Bill on Tuesday evening, with 313 votes in favour of the legislation and 269 votes against it.

Mr Sunak had spent the day heading off rebellions among backbench MPs - but right-wing Conservative factions have since said they may vote against the draft law when it returns to the Commons next year.

One particular concern among elements of the Tory right are amendments to make sure some asylum seekers are deported to Rwanda before the next election.

But the PM has not been able to confirm a date for the first flights to the east African country, simply saying in an interview that he was "keen to crack on with it".

Read more: How did your MP vote on the Rwanda Bill? Full list of results

Read more: Rwandan criminals could come to the UK as part of Rishi's migrant deal, James Cleverly admits

Cleverly - 'I see no reason why migrants won't be sent to Rwanda in coming months'

Mr Sunak faces dissent from both the moderate and right wing of his party. If the bill is strengthened too much to appease the right, the 'One Nation' moderates could find the legislation hard to back.

As part of his efforts to hold off rebellion, the PM said that he wanted to have a tangible effect on society, rather than simply talking about change.

"What the country wants is a practical government that is making a difference to their lives and changing things for the better, not a debating society," he told the Spectator magazine.

"People are frustrated that the pace of change is not fast enough. I get that. I am working night and day, tirelessly, to keep making a difference."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Sending asylum seekers to Rwanda has become a key part of 'stopping the boats', one of Mr Sunak's pledges to voters ahead of the general election expected in the next year.

Asked whether the promise was a mistake, Mr Sunak said: "No, I think it's a straightforward phrase.

"Everyone knows what I wanted to do. I do ultimately want to stop the boats, because there isn't an acceptable amount of illegal migration."

He added: "If someone had said to me, 'You are going to have reduced the number of small boat arrivals into this country by a third', after they had quadrupled in the last few years... I think someone would have said, 'What are you smoking?'"

Sunak faces down disgruntled right-wing Tory MPs to win crunch Rwanda vote

The Bill compels judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country after the Supreme Court ruled the scheme was unlawful over risks to refugees.

The legislation would give ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.

But it does not go as far as providing allowing them to dismiss the European Convention on Human Rights, as hardliners including sacked home secretary Suella Braverman have demanded.

No Conservative MPs voted against the bill, but 37 abstained, including Ms Braverman, former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and European Research Group (ERG) Chairman Mark Francois.

Mr Francois announced moments ahead of the vote that collectively the ERG could not support the bill due to its ‘many omissions’ and so would be abstaining from the vote.

The Bill will now progress to the next Commons stage in January, when MPs will debate amendments.

A Tory critic said if no amendments were made, the Bill would be "killed".

MPs gathered in Parliament for the vote on Tuesday.
MPs gathered in Parliament for the vote on Tuesday. Picture: Parliament TV

"This Bill has been allowed to live another day," they told the Telegraph.

"But without amendments, it will be killed next month. It's now up to the government to decide what it wants to do."

Following the outcome of the vote, Mr Sunak wrote on X: "The British people should decide who gets to come to this country – not criminal gangs or foreign courts.

"That's what this bill delivers.

"We will now work to make it law so that we can get flights going to Rwanda and stop the boats."

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "Parliament has spoken. We must be able to choose who comes to our country - not criminal gangs. That’s what this Bill will deliver."

Mr Sunak has avoided a Tory rebellion.
Mr Sunak has avoided a Tory rebellion. Picture: Alamy

Before the vote, former immigration minister Robert Jenrick took aim at the government, calling the Bill 'flawed' and accusing it of "sophistry".

While co-chair of the Tory faction of 'New Conservatives' - one of the so-called 'five families', in reference to the leading mafia dynasties of New York City - Danny Kruger also took aim at the bill in the debate on Tuesday evening, dubbing it 'unsatisfactory' before confirming he would not vote with the government.

Andrew Marr challenges Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove over the Rwanda plan

Mr Sunak received a boost from One Nation Tory MPs ahead of the vote, as the group of around 100 confirmed their plans on Monday to back the Bill.

The ERG's so-called 'Star Chamber' of legal experts earlier published a letter to members, stating the Bill needed "significant amendments".

"The Bill overall provides a partial and incomplete solution to the problem of legal challenges in the UK courts being used as stratagems to delay or defeat the removal of illegal migrants to Rwanda," a letter from the lawyers of the prominent group of pro-Brexit MPs stated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police car is blocked by a fallen tree

North-eastern Australia hit by first tropical cyclone of the season

Exclusive
The Covid Inquiry has cost the government £145m so far.

Government's Covid Inquiry costs soar as £145m spent on private contracts so far, new data shows

Norfolk Police have been in contact with the force who worked on the Nicola Bulley case.

Missing mum Gaynor Lord ‘performed yoga pose in park’ moments before she disappeared, eyewitnesses say

The 'doughnut', GCHQ's main office in Cheltenham

Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas brainteasers? Put your puzzle skills to the test against Britain's top spies

The man was sent a bottle of urine in his weekly shop

Morrisons 'extremely disappointed' after customer sent milk bottle of urine in weekly shop

Kathleen Folbigg has had her convictions for killing her four children overturned

Mother who spent 20 years in prison for killing her four children has convictions overturned

Australia Suspcious Deaths

Court overturns mother’s convictions for killing her four children

The UK, Japan and Italy have agreed to build the Tempest jet

UK to build next generation of stealth fighter jet in deal with Japan and Italy, with HQ to be in Britain

Venezuela Guyana Territorial Dispute

Venezuelan and Guyanan presidents meeting over disputed territory

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables 'went mad screaming and shouting' after parole bid rejected

One person is unaccounted for following the explosion

One person still missing after huge fire breaks out in south Wales following 'explosion'

Norfolk Police have been in contact with the force who worked on the Nicola Bulley case.

Missing mum Gaynor Lord 'may have met mystery person at Cathedral' as police probe 'lost 34 minutes'

Tesco has recalled its Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix

Tesco urgently recalls Christmas dinner staple due to 'possible presence of moths'

Oh My Cod is serving deep-fried mince pies and pigs in blankets

Fish and chip shop serves deep-fried mince pies and pigs in blankets to celebrate festive season

New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court

Man held after ‘setting fire to papers’ inside court hosting Trump civil trial

Joe Biden

US House of Representatives approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Latest News

See more Latest News

American Girl dolls

Mattel to make American Girl live-action film after success of Barbie

Emergency services at the scene

Major incident declared in South Wales as huge fire breaks out following 'explosion'

A man arrested over the felling of the Sycamore Gap will face no further action

Ex-lumberjack arrested over Sycamore Gap tree felling told he will face no further action by police
David Davis

Tory MP and ex-SAS reservist David Davis steps in to stop brutal attack on homeless man near Parliament
Trump is trying to monetise his mugshot

Donald Trump offers pieces of suit he wore for infamous mugshot to trading card buyers

Israel Palestinians

Ambush kills nine Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

Norfolk Police have been in contact with the force who worked on the Nicola Bulley case.

Detectives searching for missing Gaynor Lord call in Nicola Bulley cops

Calls for tougher action agains paedophiles have been made

Calls for tougher action against paedophiles as eight in 10 found with indecent images of children avoid jail
Former US president Donald Trump

Evidence ends in Trump’s civil fraud trial

A man checking his blood pressure

Hypochondriacs die sooner than those more relaxed about health, study finds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit