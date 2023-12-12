How did your MP vote on the Rwanda Bill? Full list of results

MPs have approved the Safety of Rwanda Bill at second reading. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

MPs backed Rishi Sunak's Rwanda Bill as he managed to quell a Tory rebellion at the first Commons hurdle on Tuesday evening.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The PM managed to see off a rebellion from the Tory right, with 313 MPs voting in favour of the legislation and 269 votes against it.

A further 38 MPs on the right of the party abstained, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and ERG chairman Mark Francois.

But Mr Sunak could still face a revolt heading into the New Year, amid warnings that the Bill should be toughened up.

But how did your MP vote?

See a full list below.

MPs who voted for the Rwanda Bill:

308 Conservative MPs:

Bim Afolami (Hitchin and Harpenden),

Adam Afriyie (Windsor),

Nickie Aiken (Cities of London and Westminster),

Peter Aldous (Waveney),

Lucy Allan (Telford),

Lee Anderson (Ashfield),

Stuart Anderson (Wolverhampton South West),

Stuart Andrew (Pudsey),

Caroline Ansell (Eastbourne),

Edward Argar (Charnwood),

Sarah Atherton (Wrexham),

Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle),

Gareth Bacon (Orpington),

Richard Bacon (South Norfolk),

Kemi Badenoch (Saffron Walden),

Shaun Bailey (West Bromwich West),

Siobhan Baillie (Stroud),

Duncan Baker (North Norfolk),

Steve Baker (Wycombe),

Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire),

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire),

John Baron (Basildon and Billericay),

Simon Baynes (Clwyd South),

Aaron Bell (Newcastle-under-Lyme),

Paul Beresford (Mole Valley),

Saqib Bhatti (Meriden),

Bob Blackman (Harrow East),

Peter Bottomley (Worthing West),

Andrew Bowie (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine),

Ben Bradley (Mansfield),

Karen Bradley (Staffordshire Moorlands),

Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West),

Jack Brereton (Stoke-on-Trent South),

Steve Brine (Winchester),

Paul Bristow (Peterborough),

Sara Britcliffe (Hyndburn),

Anthony Browne (South Cambridgeshire),

Fiona Bruce (Congleton),

Felicity Buchan (Kensington),

Robert Buckland (South Swindon),

Alex Burghart (Brentwood and Ongar),

Conor Burns (Bournemouth West),

Rob Butler (Aylesbury),

Alun Cairns (Vale of Glamorgan),

Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow),

Andy Carter (Warrington South),

James Cartlidge (South Suffolk),

Maria Caulfield (Lewes),

Alex Chalk (Cheltenham),

Christopher Chope (Christchurch),

Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds),

Greg Clark (Tunbridge Wells),

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw),

Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton),

James Cleverly (Braintree),

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds),

Therese Coffey (Suffolk Coastal),

Elliot Colburn (Carshalton and Wallington),

Damian Collins (Folkestone and Hythe),

Alberto Costa (South Leicestershire),

Robert Courts (Witney),

Claire Coutinho (East Surrey),

Geoffrey Cox (Torridge and West Devon),

Stephen Crabb (Preseli Pembrokeshire),

Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon),

Tracey Crouch (Chatham and Aylesford),

James Daly (Bury North),

David T C Davies (Monmouth),

James Davies (Vale of Clwyd),

Gareth Davies (Grantham and Stamford),

Mims Davies (Mid Sussex),

Philip Davies (Shipley),

David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden),

Dehenna Davison (Bishop Auckland),

Caroline Dinenage (Gosport),

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon),

Leo Docherty (Aldershot),

Michelle Donelan (Chippenham),

Steve Double (St Austell and Newquay),

Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere),

Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock),

Flick Drummond (Meon Valley),

David Duguid (Banff and Buchan),

Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green),

Philip Dunne (Ludlow),

Mark Eastwood (Dewsbury),

Ruth Edwards (Rushcliffe),

Michael Ellis (Northampton North),

George Eustice (Camborne and Redruth),

Luke Evans (Bosworth),

David Evennett (Bexleyheath and Crayford),

Ben Everitt (Milton Keynes North),

Michael Fabricant (Lichfield),

Laura Farris (Newbury),

Simon Fell (Barrow and Furness),

Anna Firth (Southend West),

Katherine Fletcher (South Ribble),

Nick Fletcher (Don Valley),

Vicky Ford (Chelmsford),

Kevin Foster (Torbay),

Liam Fox (North Somerset),

Lucy Frazer (South East Cambridgeshire),

George Freeman (Mid Norfolk),

Mike Freer (Finchley and Golders Green),

Louie French (Old Bexley and Sidcup),

Richard Fuller (North East Bedfordshire),

Marcus Fysh (Yeovil),

Mark Garnier (Wyre Forest),

Nusrat Ghani (Wealden),

Nick Gibb (Bognor Regis and Littlehampton),

Peter Gibson (Darlington),

John Glen (Salisbury),

Robert Goodwill (Scarborough and Whitby),

Michael Gove (Surrey Heath),

Richard Graham (Gloucester),

Helen Grant (Maidstone and The Weald),

James Gray (North Wiltshire),

Chris Grayling (Epsom and Ewell),

Damian Green (Ashford),

Andrew Griffith (Arundel and South Downs),

James Grundy (Leigh),

Robert Halfon (Harlow),

Luke Hall (Thornbury and Yate),

Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon),

Greg Hands (Chelsea and Fulham),

Mark Harper (Forest of Dean),

Rebecca Harris (Castle Point),

Trudy Harrison (Copeland),

Sally-Ann Hart (Hastings and Rye),

Simon Hart (Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire),

Oliver Heald (North East Hertfordshire),

James Heappey (Wells),

Chris Heaton-Harris (Daventry),

Gordon Henderson (Sittingbourne and Sheppey),

Darren Henry (Broxtowe),

Antony Higginbotham (Burnley),

Damian Hinds (East Hampshire),

Simon Hoare (North Dorset),

Richard Holden (North West Durham),

Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton),

Philip Hollobone (Kettering),

Paul Holmes (Eastleigh),

John Howell (Henley),

Paul Howell (Sedgefield),

Nigel Huddleston (Mid Worcestershire),

Neil Hudson (Penrith and The Border),

Eddie Hughes (Walsall North),

Jane Hunt (Loughborough),

Jeremy Hunt (South West Surrey),

Alister Jack (Dumfries and Galloway),

Sajid Javid (Bromsgrove),

Ranil Jayawardena (North East Hampshire),

Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex),

Mark Jenkinson (Workington),

Gareth Johnson (Dartford),

David Johnston (Wantage),

Andrew Jones (Harrogate and Knaresborough),

Fay Jones (Brecon and Radnorshire),

Marcus Jones (Nuneaton),

Simon Jupp (East Devon),

Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury and Atcham),

Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Melton),

Gillian Keegan (Chichester),

Greg Knight (East Yorkshire),

Kate Kniveton (Burton),

Kwasi Kwarteng (Spelthorne),

John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk),

Robert Largan (High Peak),

Pauline Latham (Mid Derbyshire),

Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire),

Edward Leigh (Gainsborough),

Ian Levy (Blyth Valley),

Andrew Lewer (Northampton South),

Brandon Lewis (Great Yarmouth),

Julian Lewis (New Forest East),

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Bridgwater and West Somerset),

Chris Loder (West Dorset),

Mark Logan (Bolton North East),

Julia Lopez (Hornchurch and Upminster),

Jack Lopresti (Filton and Bradley Stoke),

Jonathan Lord (Woking),

Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham),

Cherilyn Mackrory (Truro and Falmouth),

Rachel Maclean (Redditch),

Alan Mak (Havant),

Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire),

Anthony Mangnall (Totnes),

Scott Mann (North Cornwall),

Theresa May (Maidenhead),

Jerome Mayhew (Broadland),

Paul Maynard (Blackpool North and Cleveleys),

Jason McCartney (Colne Valley),

Karl McCartney (Lincoln),

Esther McVey (Tatton),

Mark Menzies (Fylde),

Johnny Mercer (Plymouth, Moor View),

Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle),

Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock),

Maria Miller (Basingstoke),

Amanda Milling (Cannock Chase),

Nigel Mills (Amber Valley),

Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield),

Gagan Mohindra (South West Hertfordshire),

Damien Moore (Southport),

Robbie Moore (Keighley),

Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North),

Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot),

David Morris (Morecambe and Lunesdale),

James Morris (Halesowen and Rowley Regis),

Joy Morrissey (Beaconsfield),

Wendy Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills),

Kieran Mullan (Crewe and Nantwich),

Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe),

David Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale),

Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall),

Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire),

Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst),

Lia Nici (Great Grimsby),

Neil O'Brien (Harborough),

Matthew Offord (Hendon),

Guy Opperman (Hexham),

Priti Patel (Witham),

Mark Pawsey (Rugby),

Mike Penning (Hemel Hempstead),

John Penrose (Weston-super-Mare),

Andrew Percy (Brigg and Goole),

Chris Philp (Croydon South),

Rebecca Pow (Taunton Deane),

Victoria Prentis (Banbury),

Mark Pritchard (The Wrekin),

Tom Pursglove (Corby),

Jeremy Quin (Horsham),

Will Quince (Colchester),

Dominic Raab (Esher and Walton),

Tom Randall (Gedling),

Jacob Rees-Mogg (North East Somerset),

Nicola Richards (West Bromwich East),

Angela Richardson (Guildford),

Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury),

Mary Robinson (Cheadle),

Douglas Ross (Moray),

Lee Rowley (North East Derbyshire),

Dean Russell (Watford),

David Rutley (Macclesfield),

Gary Sambrook (Birmingham, Northfield),

Selaine Saxby (North Devon),

Paul Scully (Sutton and Cheam),

Bob Seely (Isle of Wight),

Andrew Selous (South West Bedfordshire),

Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield),

Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell),

David Simmonds (Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner),

Chloe Smith (Norwich North),

Greg Smith (Buckingham),

Henry Smith (Crawley),

Julian Smith (Skipton and Ripon),

Royston Smith (Southampton, Itchen),

Ben Spencer (Runnymede and Weybridge),

Mark Spencer (Sherwood),

Alexander Stafford (Rother Valley),

Andrew Stephenson (Pendle),

Jane Stevenson (Wolverhampton North East),

John Stevenson (Carlisle),

Iain Stewart (Milton Keynes South),

Gary Streeter (South West Devon),

Mel Stride (Central Devon),

Graham Stuart (Beverley and Holderness),

Julian Sturdy (York Outer),

Rishi Sunak (Richmond (Yorks)),

James Sunderland (Bracknell),

Desmond Swayne (New Forest West),

Robert Syms (Poole),

Derek Thomas (St Ives),

Maggie Throup (Erewash),

Edward Timpson (Eddisbury),

Kelly Tolhurst (Rochester and Strood),

Justin Tomlinson (North Swindon),

Michael Tomlinson (Mid Dorset and North Poole),

Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire),

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Berwick-upon-Tweed),

Laura Trott (Sevenoaks),

Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk),

Steve Tuckwell (Uxbridge and South Ruislip),

Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling),

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire),

Martin Vickers (Cleethorpes),

Matt Vickers (Stockton South),

Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet),

Robin Walker (Worcester),

Charles Walker (Broxbourne),

Ben Wallace (Wyre and Preston North),

Jamie Wallis (Bridgend),

Matt Warman (Boston and Skegness),

Giles Watling (Clacton),

Suzanne Webb (Stourbridge),

Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent),

Heather Wheeler (South Derbyshire),

Craig Whittaker (Calder Valley),

John Whittingdale (Maldon),

Bill Wiggin (North Herefordshire),

James Wild (North West Norfolk),

Craig Williams (Montgomeryshire),

Gavin Williamson (South Staffordshire),

Mike Wood (Dudley South),

William Wragg (Hazel Grove),

Jeremy Wright (Kenilworth and Southam),

Jacob Young (Redcar),

Nadhim Zahawi (Stratford-on-Avon).

Independent MPs:

Scott Benton (Blackpool South),

Peter Bone (Wellingborough),

Matt Hancock (West Suffolk),

Rob Roberts (Delyn),

Bob Stewart (Beckenham).

Tellers for the ayes:

Mark Fletcher (Bolsover)

Amanda Solloway (Derby North).

MPs who voted against the Rwanda Bill:

Labour MPs:

Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth),

Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow),

Tahir Ali (Birmingham, Hall Green),

Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting),

Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale),

Fleur Anderson (Putney),

Jonathan Ashworth (Leicester South),

Paula Barker (Liverpool, Wavertree),

Margaret Beckett (Derby South),

Apsana Begum (Poplar and Limehouse),

Hilary Benn (Leeds Central),

Clive Betts (Sheffield South East),

Olivia Blake (Sheffield, Hallam),

Ben Bradshaw (Exeter),

Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West),

Lyn Brown (West Ham),

Chris Bryant (Rhondda),

Karen Buck (Westminster North),

Richard Burgon (Leeds East),

Dawn Butler (Brent Central),

Ian Byrne (Liverpool, West Derby),

Liam Byrne (Birmingham, Hodge Hill),

Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth),

Alan Campbell (Tynemouth),

Dan Carden (Liverpool, Walton),

Sarah Champion (Rotherham),

Feryal Clark (Enfield North),

Yvette Cooper (Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford),

Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark),

Stella Creasy (Walthamstow),

John Cryer (Leyton and Wanstead),

Judith Cummins (Bradford South),

Alex Cunningham (Stockton North),

Janet Daby (Lewisham East),

Ashley Dalton (West Lancashire),

Wayne David (Caerphilly),

Alex Davies-Jones (Pontypridd),

Marsha De Cordova (Battersea),

Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West),

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough),

Samantha Dixon (City of Chester),

Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth),

Peter Dowd (Bootle),

Rosie Duffield (Canterbury),

Angela Eagle (Wallasey),

Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood),

Sarah Edwards (Tamworth),

Clive Efford (Eltham),

Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central),

Chris Elmore (Ogmore),

Florence Eshalomi (Vauxhall),

Bill Esterson (Sefton Central),

Chris Evans (Islwyn),

Yvonne Fovargue (Makerfield),

Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford),

Gill Furniss (Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough),

Barry Gardiner (Brent North),

Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham, Edgbaston),

Mary Glindon (North Tyneside),

Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South),

Margaret Greenwood (Wirral West),

Nia Griffith (Llanelli),

Andrew Gwynne (Denton and Reddish),

Louise Haigh (Sheffield, Heeley),

Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East),

Paulette Hamilton (Birmingham, Erdington),

Emma Hardy (Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle),

Harriet Harman (Camberwell and Peckham),

Carolyn Harris (Swansea East),

Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood),

John Healey (Wentworth and Dearne),

Mark Hendrick (Preston),

Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch),

Margaret Hodge (Barking),

Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West),

Kate Hollern (Blackburn),

Rachel Hopkins (Luton South),

George Howarth (Knowsley),

Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton),

Imran Hussain (Bradford East),

Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central),

Diana Johnson (Kingston upon Hull North),

Kim Johnson (Liverpool, Riverside),

Darren Jones (Bristol North West),

Gerald Jones (Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney),

Kevan Jones (North Durham),

Ruth Jones (Newport West),

Sarah Jones (Croydon Central),

Mike Kane (Wythenshawe and Sale East),

Barbara Keeley (Worsley and Eccles South),

Liz Kendall (Leicester West),

Afzal Khan (Manchester, Gorton),

Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon),

Peter Kyle (Hove),

David Lammy (Tottenham),

Ian Lavery (Wansbeck),

Kim Leadbeater (Batley and Spen),

Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields),

Clive Lewis (Norwich South),

Simon Lightwood (Wakefield),

Tony Lloyd (Rochdale),

Rebecca Long Bailey (Salford and Eccles),

Holly Lynch (Halifax),

Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Neston),

Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham, Perry Barr),

Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston),

Rachael Maskell (York Central),

Keir Mather (Selby and Ainsty),

Steve McCabe (Birmingham, Selly Oak),

Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East),

Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden),

John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington),

Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East),

Alison McGovern (Wirral South),

Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North),

Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton),

Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North),

Ian Mearns (Gateshead),

Edward Miliband (Doncaster North),

Navendu Mishra (Stockport),

Jessica Morden (Newport East),

Stephen Morgan (Portsmouth South),

Grahame Morris (Easington),

Ian Murray (Edinburgh South),

James Murray (Ealing North),

Charlotte Nichols (Warrington North),

Alex Norris (Nottingham North),

Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central),

Abena Oppong-Asare (Erith and Thamesmead),

Kate Osamor (Edmonton),

Kate Osborne (Jarrow),

Taiwo Owatemi (Coventry North West),

Sarah Owen (Luton North),

Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East),

Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich),

Toby Perkins (Chesterfield),

Jess Phillips (Birmingham, Yardley),

Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South),

Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport),

Lucy Powell (Manchester Central),

Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East),

Angela Rayner (Ashton-under-Lyne),

Steve Reed (Croydon North),

Ellie Reeves (Lewisham West and Penge),

Rachel Reeves (Leeds West),

Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge and Hyde),

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Streatham),

Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston),

Matt Rodda (Reading East),

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton, Kemptown),

Naz Shah (Bradford West),

Michael Shanks (Rutherglen and Hamilton West),

Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall),

Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield),

Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn),

Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith),

Cat Smith (Lancaster and Fleetwood),

Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent),

Alex Sobel (Leeds North West),

John Spellar (Warley),

Keir Starmer (Holborn and St Pancras),

Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central),

Alistair Strathern (Mid Bedfordshire),

Wes Streeting (Ilford North),

Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton),

Zarah Sultana (Coventry South),

Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside),

Sam Tarry (Ilford South),

Gareth Thomas (Harrow West),

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen),

Emily Thornberry (Islington South and Finsbury),

Stephen Timms (East Ham),

Jon Trickett (Hemsworth),

Karl Turner (Kingston upon Hull East),

Derek Twigg (Halton),

Liz Twist (Blaydon),

Valerie Vaz (Walsall South),

Christian Wakeford (Bury South),

Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green),

Andrew Western (Stretford and Urmston),

Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington),

Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Test),

Mick Whitley (Birkenhead),

Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East),

Beth Winter (Cynon Valley),

Mohammad Yasin (Bedford),

Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge).

Scottish National Party MPs:

Hannah Bardell (Livingston),

Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South),

Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber),

Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North),

Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith),

Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun),

Amy Callaghan (East Dunbartonshire),

Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife),

Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West),

Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde),

Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East),

Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk),

Martin Docherty-Hughes (West Dunbartonshire),

Dave Doogan (Angus),

Allan Dorans (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock),

Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw),

Stephen Flynn (Aberdeen South),

Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran),

Patrick Grady (Glasgow North),

Peter Grant (Glenrothes),

Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey),

Stewart Hosie (Dundee East),

Chris Law (Dundee West),

David Linden (Glasgow East),

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Glasgow South),

Stuart C McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East),

Anne McLaughlin (Glasgow North East),

John McNally (Falkirk),

Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West),

Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North),

John Nicolson (Ochil and South Perthshire),

Brendan O'Hara (Argyll and Bute),

Kirsten Oswald (East Renfrewshire),

Anum Qaisar (Airdrie and Shotts),

Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East),

Alyn Smith (Stirling),

Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West),

Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central),

Owen Thompson (Midlothian),

Richard Thomson (Gordon),

Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire),

Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire).

Liberal Democrat MPs:

Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland),

Wendy Chamberlain (North East Fife),

Daisy Cooper (St Albans),

Ed Davey (Kingston and Surbiton),

Sarah Dyke (Somerton and Frome),

Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale),

Richard Foord (Tiverton and Honiton),

Sarah Green (Chesham and Amersham),

Wera Hobhouse (Bath),

Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West),

Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon),

Helen Morgan (North Shropshire),

Sarah Olney (Richmond Park),

Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross),

Munira Wilson (Twickenham).

Democratic Unionist Party MPs:

Gregory Campbell (East Londonderry),

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Lagan Valley),

Paul Girvan (South Antrim),

Carla Lockhart (Upper Bann),

Ian Paisley (North Antrim),

Gavin Robinson (Belfast East),

Jim Shannon (Strangford),

Sammy Wilson (East Antrim).

Plaid Cymru MPs:

Ben Lake (Ceredigion),

Liz Saville Roberts (Dwyfor Meirionnydd),

Hywel Williams (Arfon).

SDLP MPs:

Colum Eastwood (Foyle),

Claire Hanna (Belfast South).

Alliance MP:

Stephen Farry (North Down).

Green Party MP:

Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion).

Alba Party MP:

Kenny MacAskill (East Lothian).

Independent MPs:

Diane Abbott (Hackney North and Stoke Newington),

Nicholas Brown (Newcastle upon Tyne East),

Jeremy Corbyn (Islington North),

Jonathan Edwards (Carmarthen East and Dinefwr),

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar),

Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough),

Conor McGinn (St Helens North),

Christina Rees (Neath),

Claudia Webbe (Leicester East).

Tellers for the noes:

Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East) ,

Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington).

MPs who did not vote:

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour - Gower)

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin - West Tyrone)

Jake Berry (Conservative - Rossendale and Darwen)

Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central)

Crispin Blunt (Independent - Reigate)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin - Newry and Armagh)

Suella Braverman (Conservative - Fareham)

Andrew Bridgen (The Reclaim Party - North West Leicestershire)

William Cash (Conservative - Stone)

Miriam Cates (Conservative - Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Bambos Charalambous (Independent - Enfield, Southgate)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham)

Simon Clarke (Conservative - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Theo Clarke (Conservative - Stafford)

Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham)

Geraint Davies (Independent - Swansea West)

Sarah Dines (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour - Oxford East)

Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset)

James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative - Bournemouth East)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover)

Nigel Evans (Deputy Speaker - Ribble Valley)

John Finucane (Sinn Féin - Belfast North)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour - City of Durham)

Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford)

Roger Gale (Deputy Speaker - North Thanet)

Jo Gideon (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin - Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent North)

Neale Hanvey (Alba Party - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings)

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin - South Down)

Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham)

Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker - Chorley)

Tom Hunt (Conservative - Ipswich)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative - Morley and Outwood)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham)

David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West)

Julian Knight (Independent - Solihull)

Danny Kruger (Conservative - Devizes)

Eleanor Laing (Deputy Speaker - Epping Forest)

Marco Longhi (Conservative - Dudley North)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood)

Julie Marson (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford)

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin - Belfast West)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage)

Robin Millar (Conservative - Aberconwy)

Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin - Mid Ulster)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative - Hartlepool)

Lisa Nandy (Labour - Wigan)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North)

Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative - Romford)

Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood)

Karin Smyth (Labour - Bristol South)

Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole)

Rosie Winterton (Deputy Speaker - Doncaster Central)