Rishi Sunak reveals he paid £400k in tax last year as he releases long-awaited return during Johnson grilling

22 March 2023, 17:47 | Updated: 22 March 2023, 18:30

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his long-awaited UK tax documents
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his long-awaited UK tax documents. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his personal UK tax returns covering the past four years, showing he paid £432,493 in tax in the 2021/22 financial year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Most of the tax was paid on his capital gains earnings, which totalled to more than £1.6 million in that tax year.

Mr Sunak paid £325,826 in capital gains tax and £120,604 in UK income tax on an income of £329,561.

No10 published "a summary" of his UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid as reported to HMRC, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners.

Details of the return showed that he paid £393,217 in 2020/2021, and £227,350 in 2019/20.

The release of the document comes as Boris Johnson is being questioned the privileges committee over the Partygate scandal.

It is also on the same day that the Commons voted on Mr Sunak's new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: "Wonder why he's chosen today?"

Read more: ‘Hand on heart I did not lie to the House’: Boris Johnson battles to clear his name in four-hour Partygate showdown

Read more: Tory ERG blasts Rishi Sunak's Brexit change as 'practically useless' as PM faces needing Labour to pass deal

The PM first pledged to publish his tax returns during his initial campaign to become Tory leader last summer, in a bid to show transparency.

He repeatedly promised to do so in recent months, and faced continued pressure to release the documents when it emerged Tory former minister Nadhim Zahawi settled an estimated £4.7 million bill with HMRC while he was Chancellor.

Mr Sunak's family finances previously faced scrutiny while he was Chancellor too, when the "non-dom" status of his wife Akshata Murty was revealed.

Following the controversy, Ms Murty, the fashion designer billionaire's daughter who married Mr Sunak in 2009, declared that she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

No 10 published "a summary" of Mr Sunak&squot;s UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid as reported to HMRC
No 10 published "a summary" of Mr Sunak's UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid as reported to HMRC. Picture: UK Government

Speaking to LBC's Ben Kentish, openDemocracy CEO Peter Geoghegan said: "The headlines lots of people will talk about is he's paid over £1 million in tax in three years, which is true, but if you dig down beneath it, you'll also see that because so much of Rishi Sunak's income comes from investment capital, he's effectively paid a marital tax rate of 22% on an income of just under £2 million in the last year.

"Someone like Rishi Sunak, who has a lot of money, actually doesn't pay a very high rate of tax.

"The amount of tax he's paid is a lot but the rate is a lot less than the likes of you and me who are on PAYE contracts."

He added: "For someone like Rishi Sunak, the £150,000 he gets as Prime Minister only represents about 10% of his income last year.

"For him, he's got lots of income from other things and because those other things are capital and investments, they're taxed way lower."

"He's paid a lot of tax because he's made a lot of money, he's very wealthy.

"This is somebody, who from capital alone has made over about £3.5million in the last three years... he hasn't gone out and actually had to earn that income, that's income generated from investments he has."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Max Hastings spoke out against Boris Johnson

'You can't write off Boris until he's buried at a crossroads with a stake in his heart', former boss Max Hastings says

Victim Mohammed Rayaz has suffered severe burns

Same man arrested for two separate attacks where elderly men were set on fire in London and Birmingham

Breaking
Rail strikes have been suspended

RMT suspends rail strikes scheduled for March 30 and April 1

Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager

Teenager found guilty of murdering Khayri McLean, 15, outside Huddersfield school

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future

'Hand on heart, I did not lie to you': Boris comes out swinging in bid to save career before MPs pass judgement

Former President Donald J Trump points while watching the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla

Trump could be indicted by jury as soon as this week over hush money payments

The 18-year-old skier died in an avalanche

British skier, 18, dies in Swiss avalanche, with police still hunting for the other person buried in snow

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv

Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Britain's 'most unwanted home' https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131996066#/?channel=RES_BUY

‘Britain’s most unwanted home’ has been sitting on the market for over 14 years

The road rage incident took place last August

Shocking moment road rage pensioner chases motorcyclist through streets and slams into him, knocking him off his bike

The video posted online showed Tekashi walking past a crowd of shocked onlookers.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten to a pulp in changing room of LA Fitness gym in Miami

French president Emmanuel Macron

Macron wants French pension plan implemented by ‘end of year’

The duke's candour about past drug use in his memoir has caused a stir about his US visa application.

Prince Harry's drug use could threaten his US visa, lawyer says

The planes flying over Europe

US nuclear bombers join NATO jets in mission over Europe's skies in show of strength to Vladimir Putin as tensions grow

Lindsey Bauer is now working at Bristol University

Teacher banned for sending 'aggressively sexual' texts to student is now working at university

An official uses a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia

Muslims in Asia begin marking holy month of Ramadan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump alongside his lawyer and Stormy Daniels

Why could Donald Trump be getting arrested?

US authorities are preparing for civil unrest in the event of Trump's arrest.

Ring of steel around US landmarks as nation on tenterhooks ahead of Donald Trump ‘arrest’

Julia Wendell (l) who claims to be Madeliene McCann (r). Inset Julia with private detective Pia Johansson

Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child
People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Boris Johnson picture alongside Houses of Parliament

What is the Privileges Committee? And who is on it?

A retired army soldier, right, protests demanding better pay and clashes with Lebanese army and riot police in Beirut

Security forces fire tear gas as Lebanon protesters try to storm government HQ

Ship collapses at Leith dry dock

25 injured with 15 in hospital after ship owned by Microsoft founder's estate topples over in Edinburgh dockyard
US and South Korean soldiers gather before a combined live-fire exercise in Pocheon, South Korea

North Korea fires cruise missiles as allies stage drills

Andrew Marr decoded what he thinks Boris Johnson's defence will be

I didn’t do it, or if I did, I didn’t knowingly do it: Andrew Marr decodes Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence
St Saviour's C of E Primary School

Girl, 5, dies of extremely rare Strep A infection at school in west London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit