Partygate evidence LIVE: Boris Johnson to be grilled by panel of MPs - as more evidence is released

22 March 2023, 09:48

Boris Johnson will be questioned by a panel of MPs later
Boris Johnson will be questioned by a panel of MPs later. Picture: Alamy

Boris Johnson will be grilled by a panel of MPs over Partygate later in key evidence that could ultimately decide his future in politics.

MPs on the Commons Privileges Committee are investigating wheher Mr Johnson knowingly misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal.

Today 110 more pages of evidence was published with photos, past Covid guidance, witness statements, emails and texts ahead of the former PM’s appearance.

Follow the latest developments live in our blog here

