Rishi Sunak vows to serve as a backbencher for five years if Tories lose the election

Rishi Sunak speaks exclusively to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak has vowed to serve as a backbencher for five years should he be re-elected as an MP in Richmond but the Tories lose the General Election.

“Obviously I have to win first and that’s up to my constituents in Richmond but I hope very much I have the chance to represent them for another Parliament, I love doing that job,” Mr Sunak said.

“Of course I’ll do that…I am focused on winning this election.”

Pressed further by Nick Ferrari, Mr Sunak insisted he would serve a full term in Parliament if he is elected as MP but not as Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak confirms to @NickFerrariLBC that he will serve a full term as an MP, even if the Tories lose the election. pic.twitter.com/BAJp68UVWF — LBC (@LBC) June 19, 2024

During this morning's exclusive phone-in on LBC, the prime minister was also pressed on whether he would welcome Nigel Farage into the Tory Party should it lose the election.

"I"m not focused on after the election," he said, "I'm focused on winning this election."

"There's one of two people that is going to be Prime Minister on July 5, it's Keir Starmer or me," he continued.

"A vote for anyone else just makes it more likely that Keir Starmer is in power and that includes voting for Nigel Farage and Reform."

Nick Ferrari also pressed Mr Sunak on the current state of the polls, which suggest Labour is on for a landslide. Some even have Reform UK on a higher percentage than the Tories.

But Mr Sunak insisted he has "no interest" in polls and said the only one that matters is on July 4.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to farmers as he campaigns on a farm near Barnstaple. Picture: Alamy

“I'm very energised to go round the country talking about my plan for the future, what our party will do to change this country for the better,” Mr Sunak said.

Pressed further on the dire state of the polls, Mr Sunak said: "It's for the voters to decide on July 4."

"I'm focused on doing the best job I can, working as hard as I can, talking to as many people as I can about the choice at the election."