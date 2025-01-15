Backpacker's cause of death revealed after body found mysteriously on Thai 'death island'

15 January 2025, 11:11

Robby Kinlan
Robby Kinlan. Picture: GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

The cause of death of an Irish backpacker whose lifeless body was found on a Thai island has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robby Kinlan, 21, was found dead in his bed on January 9 in Koh Tao, nicknamed 'death island' because of the number of tourist fatalities there.

He had suffered an acute pulmonary cardiac failure, according to preliminary post-mortem results.

More details will be revealed later by further investigations.

His mother Tracy King said his death was "very unexpected".

She said: "He was a free diver and a master diver. He went out there on November 20 last year. He got two qualifications in the short time he was there."

Robby Kinlan was a keen diver
Robby Kinlan was a keen diver. Picture: Social media

Ms King told the Irish Daily Mail: "It was all very unexpected. He was in a really good place mentally and his normal self."

The family are from the village of Quilty in County Clare, on the west coast of Ireland.

Describing her son's decision to travel to the south-east Asian country, Ms King added: "He just walked in one day and said, 'I am going to Thailand. I have already booked the ticket.' It's all he wanted to do. That's where all the diving was.

"He was doing very, very well over there and supported himself through his [diving] qualifications.

"His personality was his talent – and I would say to him, 'Robby, you have to be an actor or a barman' or someone who deals with the public in some way."

Robby Kinlan
Robby Kinlan. Picture: Social media

A fundraiser for the family and to bring Mr Kinlan back to Ireland has already raised nearly €45,000 (£38,000) as of Wednesday morning.

Paying tribute, friends said Mr Kinlan "was the kind of person who lit up every room with his kindness and warmth".

They added: "He was always the first to help others, putting their needs before his own without a second thought.

"In Thailand, he was surrounded by many friends and he was living his dream, spending his days doing what he loved - freediving and scuba diving in the place that made him happy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Tusk points as he shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelensky

Polish leader vows to use EU presidency to speed up Ukraine’s membership bid

Breaking
Linda Nolan

Singer Linda Nolan dies surrounded by her sisters aged 65 after 20-year battle with breast cancer

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Five more arrested after man charged over murder of Michelle Sadio, 44, killed in London wake drive-by shooting

Sweden announces tough new migration policy.

Sweden announces strict new citizenship policy - including proving you demonstrate 'honest living'

Breaking
Match of the Day has announced its new hosts

Gary Lineker's Match of the Day replacements revealed

Breaking
Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after 14-year-old aspiring rapper knifed to death on bus

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Tusk shake hands

Zelensky visits Poland amid deal on exhuming Polish wartime massacre victims

HMP Wandsworth

Prison service recruitment process is 'not fit for purpose', as it hires officers who 'can't lock doors', says union chief
A man who bit a chunk out of a police officer's ear has been jailed.

Man who bit piece of police officer's ear off handed three years behind bars

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip

Palestinian Authority should run Gaza in future, leader says

The moment Ron Croker fights off the attacker

Watch: Moment pensioner fights off a masked mugger with just a pair of jeans

INS Nilgiri, left, along with Submarine Vaghsheer, right, and INS Surat

Indian navy launches submarine and warships to guard against Chinese presence

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off

Two private lunar landers head for the moon in roundabout journey

A two-year-old boy has died following an incident at a nursery.

Two-year-old boy dies after incident at nursery as police launch urgent investigation

NATO jets were scrambled today following a Russian attack on Ukraine (FILE)

NATO jets scrambled as Putin launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine near Polish border

Frankfurt skyline by night

Germany’s economy shrank for second consecutive year in 2024, figures show

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wildfires destroy thousands of acres of homes across Los Angeles.

Oscar fears as high winds threaten to spread Los Angeles wildfires

Farage says he doesn't 'trust' the Tories - after Suella Braverman said she would be open to a coalition

'Would I trust them? The answer is no': Farage reacts to calls for election pact between Tories and Reform
Greece could be set to follow in the footsteps of Spain and crackdown on British holidaymakers

France, Greece and Portugal ‘planning to follow Spain with tax raid on Brit expats’ in fresh blow to holidaymakers
The UK and Mauritius said they have made "good progress" on a revised agreement, with Mauritian PM Navin Ramgoolam claiming the UK wants it finalised before Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20.

UK 'mid negotiation' over Chagos deal as government deny they're rushing deal through before Trump takes office
The ad for the £1,350 a month room in a London flat went viral online

Flat owner blasted over £1,350-a-month room with strict rules including not coming home before 8.30pm
Bangladesh’s former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia leaves after a court appearance

Bangladeshi supreme court acquits ex-PM Zia

The attempted abduction took place while the girl was on her way to school.

Girl, 11 , 'grabbed' by man and woman on way to school in attempted abduction as police launch probe
Captain Tom's family have dropped the asking price for his former home

Captain Tom's family slash asking price for seven-bed house by £250k - and scrub NHS hero's name from listing
Inflation has dropped slightly

Inflation drops slightly in December but remains above target

Jefferson Luiz Moraes' wife died after eating the Christmas cake

Husband of woman who died in 'Christmas cake poisoning' breaks silence after relative arrested for murders

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News