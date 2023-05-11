Robert De Niro reveals name of his seventh child as Hollywood actor shares sweet first picture

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has revealed the name of his seventh child is Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

CBS This Morning host Gayle King revealed the child's name, saying she "weighed eight pounds and six ounces when she was born on April 6".

"Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen are over the moon about this little girl," she said.

"Now, this is the thing...Robert De Niro has six and now seven children. The oldest is in their fifties he now has this little baby."

The host added that the baby was planned and that she was "brought here by love".

Mr De Niro recently confirmed the news in an interview with ET Canada, meaning there are now 51 years between his eldest child, Drena De Niro, and his youngest.

Mr De Niro's other children include Raphael, 46, who is the child of De Niro and his first wife, alongside Drena.

He has two children from his second marriage, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, as well as 27-year old twins Aaron and Julian.

The actor also has four grandchildren.

Speaking to Mr De Niro, interviewer Brittnee Blair said: "I know you have six kids."

Mr De Niro replied: "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he added.