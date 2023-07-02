Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, 79, 'engaged' for third time to ballet dancer girlfriend Mel Hamrick, 36

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, 79, 'engaged' for third time to ballet dancer girlfriend Mel Hamrick, 36. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Rock icon Mick Jagger has announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

The 79-year-old musician's engagement to 36-year-old Ms Hamrick follows months of speculation, after she dismissed a ring on her engagement finger as a “promise ring”.

The former ballerina - who is under half the age of the rocker - is said to have broken the news to friends on a recent trip to New York, a close source has claimed.

The musician has fathered eight children with five different women, having been engaged on two previous occasions.

A source told The Mirror: “Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick.

"She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée.

"Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled.”

The source added: "There are no plans for a wedding, but it means a lot to Melanie to be engaged – that is what she has been saying. All her friends are happy for her."

The former ballet star met Jagger nine years ago at a concert in Tokyo and share a six-year-old son name Deveraux.

Jagged married Bianca Perez Mora Macias in 1971, later divorcing in 1978.

He later proposed to supermodel Jerry Hall, whom he dated from 1977 to 1999, with an unofficial Bali marriage ceremony in 1990 declared null and void.

When asked on the ring in November, Ms Hamrick said: "I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes.

"Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like, h***y teenagers where we're giving each other... In my mind, it's a promise ring.

Adding: "We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."