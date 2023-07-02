Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, 79, 'engaged' for third time to ballet dancer girlfriend Mel Hamrick, 36

2 July 2023, 13:06

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, 79, 'engaged' for third time to ballet dancer girlfriend Mel Hamrick, 36
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, 79, 'engaged' for third time to ballet dancer girlfriend Mel Hamrick, 36. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Rock icon Mick Jagger has announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

The 79-year-old musician's engagement to 36-year-old Ms Hamrick follows months of speculation, after she dismissed a ring on her engagement finger as a “promise ring”.

The former ballerina - who is under half the age of the rocker - is said to have broken the news to friends on a recent trip to New York, a close source has claimed.

The musician has fathered eight children with five different women, having been engaged on two previous occasions.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, 79, 'engaged' for third time to ballet dancer girlfriend Mel Hamrick, 36
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, 79, 'engaged' for third time to ballet dancer girlfriend Mel Hamrick, 36. Picture: LBC / Alamy

A source told The Mirror: “Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick.

"She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée.

"Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled.”

Read more: Darius Campbell Danesh's grieving girlfriend reveals popstar's autopsy report following singer's 'sudden' death

Read more: Bishops blame ministers for creating 'boom market' for small boats migrant traffickers

The source added: "There are no plans for a wedding, but it means a lot to Melanie to be engaged – that is what she has been saying. All her friends are happy for her."

The former ballet star met Jagger nine years ago at a concert in Tokyo and share a six-year-old son name Deveraux.

Jagged married Bianca Perez Mora Macias in 1971, later divorcing in 1978.

He later proposed to supermodel Jerry Hall, whom he dated from 1977 to 1999, with an unofficial Bali marriage ceremony in 1990 declared null and void.

The source added: "There are no plans for a wedding, but it means a lot to Melanie to be engaged – that is what she has been saying. All her friends are happy for her."
The source added: "There are no plans for a wedding, but it means a lot to Melanie to be engaged – that is what she has been saying. All her friends are happy for her.". Picture: LBC / Alamy

When asked on the ring in November, Ms Hamrick said: "I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes.

"Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like, h***y teenagers where we're giving each other... In my mind, it's a promise ring.

Adding: "We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emmerdale star Meg Johnson dies at 86 as family and soap pay tribute to "kind and wonderful" actress

Emmerdale star Meg Johnson dies at 86 as family and soap pay tribute to "kind and wonderful" actress

Shahed drone being intercepted

Russia launches first drone attack on Kyiv in almost a fortnight

Richard Worley

Two killed and 28 injured in mass shooting at street party in Baltimore

Two dead following Baltimore mass shooting with dozens wounded

Two dead and 28 injured in 'reckless' Baltimore mass shooting as gunman remains at large

French rioters ram burning car into mayor's home in 'assassination attempt' in fifth night of violence over teen's killing

French rioters ram burning car into mayor's home in 'assassination attempt' in fifth night of violence over teen's killing
Oxford professor claims 'Brits feel guilt about the Empire' because they 'know nothing about it'

Oxford professor claims 'Brits feel guilt about the Empire' because they 'know nothing about it'

Israeli authorities inspect the remains of what the military said is a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket in Rahat

Israeli air force attacks Syria and Syrian missile explodes over northern Israel

Police in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

France faces fifth night of rioting over teenager’s killing by police

Darius Campbell Danesh's grieving girlfriend reveals popstar's autopsy report following singer's 'sudden' death

Darius Campbell Danesh's grieving girlfriend reveals popstar's autopsy report following singer's 'sudden' death

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump draws thousands to small South Carolina city for campaign rally

Around 21,500 schools still have buildings that contain asbestos, according to National Audit Office figures

Asbestos death toll at more than 10,000 - and thousands of school buildings still contain killer material

Serbia Protest

Thousands in demonstration against Serbian TV station after mass shootings

Artwork at a science conference

Australia prescribes psychedelics to depression or PTSD patients in world first

Phillip Schofield is pictured during an ITV hosting appearance last year

Phillip Schofield faces three-month ITV probe into ‘who knew what when’ before winter ruling

Ashley Day was killed at a house in Birmingham on Thursday

Promising young footballer with university plans stabbed to death as teenager charged

A burned out van

Macron scraps German trip amid rioting as teenager killed by police is buried

Latest News

See more Latest News

St Peter's Square

Pope appoints Argentinian bishop as head of Vatican doctrinal watchdog office

Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Leone opposition calls for presidential election re-run

Andersson made the comments to the Sun

Andrew Tate had no friends at school, claims Love Island star Malin Andersson

Wreckage from the crash

‘At least 51 killed as truck rams into cars and market traders’ in western Kenya

Bishops have written to the Home Affairs select committee

Bishops blame ministers for creating 'boom market' for small boats migrant traffickers

Ukrainian servicemen of fire an 82mm mortar towards Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region

Three killed and 17 hurt from Russian attacks in Ukraine

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the child was found dead on Sidegate Lane, Ipswich (pictured) with the death, which is being treated as suspicious

Man and woman arrested after two-year-old girl 'known to pair' found dead

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russian media watchdog blacklists outlets linked to Wagner mercenary chief

Belarus Military Base

Satellite photos suggest Belarus is building army camp for Wagner fighters

The RNLI has 35,000 members across the UK

Female lifeboat crews condemn "disgusting" levels of sexism and bullying at RNLI

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit