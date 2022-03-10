Breaking News

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich among seven oligarchs hit with sanctions

Abramovich, and his former business partner Oleg Deripaska were both among a group of oligarchs sanctioned today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the government over his links to Vladimir Putin.

He is among seven oligarchs hit with sanctions valued up to £15bn, the government said today.

Abramovich has had his assets frozen, and has been prohibited from carrying out transactions with UK individuals and businesses. He also faces a travel ban and 'transport sanctions,' the government said.

Ministers have been under sustained pressure to target him.

A government document says he has had a "close relationship for decades" with the Russian President.

"This association has included obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the Government of Russia," it says.

Oleg Deripaska is an industrialist worth £2 billion who has had close links with the British political establishment. Picture: Alamy

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said Vladimir Putin's attacks on Ukraine involved "new levels of evil by the hour" and the Government had announced further sanctions "against individuals linked to the Russian Government".

"This list includes Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club," she said.

She acknowledged this would have an impact on the premiership side but a special licence would enable it to continue operating.

Abramovich had been trying to sell Chelsea but the sanctions effectively bar the club's sale. Picture: Alamy

The sanctions effectively bar the sale of the club.

Abramovich's former business partner Oleg Deripaska, an industrialist worth £2bn, was also hit with the same sanctions.

Putin's "right-hand man" Igor Sechin and four more of his "inner circle" were also hit with an asset freeze and travel ban, the government announced.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "Today's sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression.

"The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.

"Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds to his brutal war machine."

Jets and yachts owned or chartered by Mr Abramovich, who is worth about £9.4 billion, can been seized, the sanctions say.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's vicious assault on Ukraine.

"We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

Mr Deripaska, who has a multi-million pound property portfolio in Britain, has been a prominent figure for years.

In 2008, he was embroiled in a row involving Labour grandee Lord Peter Mandelson and then-shadow chancellor George Osborne.

Both men met Mr Deripaska on his yacht, while Mr Osborne reportedly attempted to solicit a donation for the Tory party from the oligarch - something he denied at the time.