Roxy Horner says she 'utterly blessed' as she announces engagement to Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Roxy Horner has confirmed her engagement to comedian Jack Whitehall, sharing footage of her diamond ring in a video montage of her year.

The model, who welcomed her first child with Whitehall last year, flashed her sparkling ring in several clips with her new fiance in a highlights reel on Instagram.

"Here is a snippet of the last two magical months of 2024, feeling utterly blessed," 33-year-old Horner captioned the Instagram post.

Among those sending their well wishes to the couple was actress Helen Flanagan, who wrote: "Congratulations darling.

Whitehall commented: "My love," with three heart emojis.

The couple began dating in early 2020 with Whitehall commenting on their relationship in 2021 when Horner discovered she had type 1 diabetes after collapsing at the Brit Awards.

The comedian and actor is known for his sarcastic and self-deprecating stand-up comedy sets and starring in the sitcom Bad Education.

He gained further popularity after starring alongside his father, Michael Whitehall, 84, in the Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father, which sees the duo travel around the world together.