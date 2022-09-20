Royal Family begins week of mourning after the Queen's emotional state funeral

20 September 2022, 07:46

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Royal Family is observing another week of mourning for the Queen, following her historic state funeral.

The late Queen Elizabeth was reunited with her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a private service in Windsor last night.

Her burial followed a day of emotion as thousands tuned in from around the world to say their final farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Millions flocked to London to catch a glimpse of the royal hearse, as the late Her Majesty made her final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor.

Since her death on Thursday, September 8, the country has been in a national mourning period – with the Royal Family marking their own, longer mourning period.

The family members are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of royal mourning.

Read more: 'May flights of angels see thee to thy rest': Royals issue touching tribute to Queen after private ceremony

King Charles III decreed on September 9, the day after the Queen died following her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

Buckingham Palace said: "Following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, it is His Majesty the King's wish that a period of royal mourning be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's Funeral.

"Royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, Royal Household staff and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties."

A grief-stricken Charles appeared emotional at yesterday's funeral, and the 73-year-old was seen wiping away tears as he looked on at his mother's coffin.

The Countess of Wessex was also seen weeping during the long day as was the Duchess of Sussex, who returned with the Duke of Sussex to the royal family to share their grief.

Read more: King Charles' final note to beloved Queen as monarch laid to rest

But Charles and his family have been consoled by the support and love they have received from the public, including the tens of thousands who turned out to watch the late monarch's funeral procession make its slow journey through the capital and on to Windsor Castle for the committal service.

Among the 2,000-strong congregation at the abbey were foreign royalty, leading figures from UK life and world leaders including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury told the congregation the outpouring of emotion for the Queen "arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us".

Justin Welby described the Queen as having touched "a multitude of lives" and being a "joyful" figure for many.

