King Charles' final note to beloved Queen as monarch laid to rest

The note was placed atop the Queen's coffin. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

King Charles left a short note to his mother for the final time during Monday's funeral.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The handwritten message was nestled among the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's Sceptre and Orb.

It simply said: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

The initial "R" used at the end of his name is short for "Rex", which is Latin for king, used by British male monarchs. As Queen, Elizabeth II used R for "Regina", which is Latin for Queen.

It represents what is effectively Charles's final note to his beloved mother.

The King was moved close to tears during Monday's funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

Read more: Her final resting place: Queen returns to Windsor to be reunited with her beloved Philip after committal service

Watched by millions of viewers, the 73-year-old monarch grieved and at one point appeared to wipe away a tear as the coffin entered Westminster Abbey.

He was joined by his siblings and the Queen';s grandchildren to pay tribute to her at a moving service in the historic church.

Charles' short note was placed on the coffin. Picture: Getty

Later, the Queen's coffin was taken by road to Windsor Castle and she was buried in the royal tomb with her late husband Prince Philip.

The Imperial State Crown was among the royal jewels atop the coffin, which is made up of more than 3,000 gemstones, the Cullinan Diamond and St Edward's sapphire, the oldest gemstone in the collection.

The Imperial Orb and Sceptre were also on top.

The flower arrangement included sweet peas, the birth flower of April, which includes the Queen's birthday, dahlias, which are a symbol of lifelong commitment and bond between two people, and a white heather, for good luck and protection.

On Monday evening, a private burial service featuring just the royal family was set to be held at Windsor Castle.