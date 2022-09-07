Breaking News

Royal Mail workers to stage further two-day strike in row over pay

7 September 2022, 18:04 | Updated: 7 September 2022, 18:23

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Sophie Barnett

Royal Mail workers are set to stage a further two-day strike at the end of the month in an ongoing row over pay.

The news comes ahead of a walkout starting tomorrow in a dispute over pay and conditions, threatening disruption to deliveries.

Members of the Communication Workers Union will also strike on September 30 and October 1, it has been announced.

The union said its 115,000 members were increasingly angry at an "imposed" 2% pay rise.

Picket lines will be mounted outside delivery and sorting offices on Thursday, following strikes last week.

The union said its members face a "dramatic" reduction in living standards because of the soaring rate of inflation.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: "There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

"We can't keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

"When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won't accept pleads of poverty from the company.

"Postal workers won't meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

"They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

"Royal Mail's leadership have lost the dressing room - and unless they make efforts to get real on discussing a pay rise that postal workers deserve, serious disruption will continue."

Mr Ward said the fresh strikes had been called following the "despicable" way staff were being treated.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "The CWU's decision to announce further strike action is placing jobs at risk. Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day. Strike action has weakened our financial position and is threatening the long-term job security of our postmen and women.

"The CWU has a responsibility to recognise the reality of the situation Royal Mail faces as a business and to engage urgently on the changes required.

"We are now a parcels business. We must adapt old ways of working designed for letters to a world increasingly dominated by parcels and act fast.

"We want to protect well-paid, permanent jobs long-term and retain our place as the industry leader on pay, terms and conditions. The CWU rejected our offer worth up to 5.5% for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years. In a business that is currently losing £1 million pounds a day, we can only fund this offer by agreeing the changes that will pay for it.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU's continued strike action will cause. We are doing all we can to minimise any delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected."

The CWU has described the strikes as the biggest of the summer, which has also seen industrial action by rail workers, Openreach engineers, BT call centre staff, refuse collectors and barristers.

This story is being updated, more follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Queen postpones Privy Council meeting after doctors advise her to rest

Exclusive
Jon Chaloner, CEO of GLF Schools spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

17,000 pupils risk being in schools that can't pay their energy bills as reserves are 'sacrificed to energy companies'

Google Maps has launched a new feature enabling drivers to choose the most fuel efficient route

Google Maps launches 'eco' route option for UK drivers to help save money and reduce emissions

Rebecca Searing stabbed her husband Paul Searing twice while he was in bed

'Get the police here to arrest me': Nurse's harrowing 999 call after she stabbed her husband to death in bed

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he has Tourette's syndrome.

Lewis Capaldi reveals he has Tourette's and says diagnosis makes 'so much sense'

Ten people have been arrested after Animal Rebellion threw paint over the front gates of the Palace of Westminster

Ten arrests after eco activists chuck white paint over Houses of Parliament

Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth.

Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend, 19, after she moved to the UK to be with him

Katie Price says she was raped in 2018

Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint by six men in harrowing carjacking incident in South Africa

Mr Grant had said he was "buzzing" about being appointed

Scotland's first 'period dignity officer' post scrapped after backlash of 'threats and abuse' for appointing man

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial

Ryan Giggs 'confident' he will clear his name at re-trial over claims he assaulted ex-girlfriend

Liz Truss faced Sir Keir Starmer in her first PMQs as Prime Minister

Liz Truss promises 'immediate action' on energy bills in first PMQs with announcement due tomorrow

Mrs Milne's hyper-sensitive smell has led to a test

Widow who can smell Parkinson's allows scientists to develop new test that could diagnose disease quicker

Peppa Pig's first lesbian couple

'I live with my mummy and my other mummy': Peppa Pig introduces first lesbian couple to kids cartoon

A Dr Dre alarm interrupted Therese Coffey

Watch: Brilliant moment Dr Dre alarm interrupts Therese Coffey during first interviews as deputy Prime Minister

Exclusive
The former Tory leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Sanctioned by China': Iain Duncan Smith considering running for Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

Donald Trump and his supporters have been riled by the raid at Mar a Lago

FBI 'found foreign state's nuclear secrets at Trump estate were so classified' agents realised they couldn't read them

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin and Xi

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet next week

Israel Antiquities

Israel acquires ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription from US resident

Italy Venice Film Festival

Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter

Hong Kong

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over children’s books

Russia Putin

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

US Open Tennis

Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

Thailand Baby Dolphin

Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

China Earthquake

Death toll rises after Chinese earthquake

Shocking CCTV shows the moment the mother was attacked

Shocking footage shows moment pregnant mum, 37, is dragged away by hair while walkings kids in attempted robbery
Students sitting their sats tests

Sats pupils with English as a second language overtake native-speaking peers in maths, reading and writing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London