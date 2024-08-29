Teen charged with attempted murder after 18-year-old stabbed in stomach at Notting Hill Carnival

Police security cordon with knife arches at the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after another 18-year-old was left in a critical condition with a serious stomach wound in a stabbing attack at Notting Hill Carnival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rumarni Tuitt, 18, of Waltham Forest in north-east London, has appeared in court charged with trying to kill the teenage victim, who was attacked at the carnival on Monday evening.

He was left with several injuries, including a serious stomach wound, and was rushed to hospital.

He remains in a critical but stable condition.

The attack took place at Canal Way in Notting Hill shortly before 8pm on Monday.

Read more: Mum stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival 'may lose leg' as man, 20, appears in court charged with attempted murder

Read more: Met Police Federation chief calls for Notting Hill Carnival to be moved over safety fears

Police officers stand together at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty

Tuitt was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, before being charged on Wednesday.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded into custody until his next court date on September 26.

The carnival is meant to be a celebration of Caribbean culture - but is often marred with violence and other serious criminal activity.

Nearly 350 people were arrested in total in 2024, the highest level since 2019.

Eight people were stabbed this year, and in 2023 a man was killed.

Among the other victims of stabbing attacks this year was Cher Maximen, a 32-year-old woman who was knifed in the groin.

Ms Maximen has been left in a coma by the attack and may lose her leg.

Police made nearly 350 arrests at the carnival this year. Picture: Getty

Three brothers have been charged in connection with the attack, including one who is accused of attempted murder.

Some 61 officers were assaulted at the carnival this year. There were 13 sexual offences recorded.

Some onlookers have called for the carnival to be moved away from Notting Hill itself and into Hyde Park, where some claim it would be easier to police and manage the crowds.

Others, including Cabinet minister Ellie Reeves, have dismissed the calls and said that the carnival should be left to take place in its traditional west London location.