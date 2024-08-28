Mum stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival 'may lose leg' as man, 20, appears in court charged with attempted murder

28 August 2024, 15:13

Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend
Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A mother has been left in a coma and may lose her leg after being stabbed while attending Notting Hill Carnival, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shakiel Thibou, 20, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder after being accused of stabbing Cher Maximen, 32.

The victim had attended the London carnival on Sunday with her three-year-old daughter and other family members when she was stabbed in the groin.

The court heard Ms Maximen suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in a life-threatening condition.

The mum fell into a coma after losing 20 units of blood and one of her lungs collapsed. She may need to have her leg amputated.

Thibou appeared alongside his two brothers Sheldon Thibou, 24, and Shaeim Thibou, 21, who are both charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, while Sheldon Thibou faces an additional charge of possessing a stun gun.

All three brothers wore grey tracksuits and spoke to confirm their name, date of birth and address as they sat in the dock together at the hearing.

District Judge John Zani denied all three defendants bail and remanded them into custody to next appear together for a hearing at the Old Bailey on September 25.

Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.
Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend.

The 32-year-old mother and three men, one aged 41, were taken to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed or slashed over the weekend, the Metropolitan Police said.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for Notting Hill Carnival, said: "Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.

"These arrests are a significant step in the investigation. They are the result of a determined effort by detectives who have worked around the clock to identify, locate and arrest these suspects. We should not underestimate how much more difficult those vital early stages of an investigation are when they take place in the context of a busy, crowded event like Carnival.

"I’d also like to acknowledge the incredible work of the officers, including police medics, who arrived so quickly - delivering emergency medical treatment and securing the scene to preserve vital evidence.

"Our investigations into the other incidents over the weekend continue."

Nearly 350 arrests were made at the carnival this year, which is the highest level since 2019

