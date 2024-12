Breaking News

Russia and Ukraine exchange 300 prisoners in UAE-mediated deal

By Emma Soteriou

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 300 prisoners as part of a UAE-mediated deal.

The swap saw each side free 150 prisoners of war on Monday, a statement from the Russian defence ministry said.

Russian captives were released on Belarusian territory and will be transferred to Russia, it said.

Ukraine is yet to comment on the swap.

there have been just 10 exchanges this year - the lowest number since the war in Ukraine began.

