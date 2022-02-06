Russia at 70% readiness to invade Ukraine, US estimates

Russia has about 70% of the military capability it thinks it would need to invade Ukraine, US officials say.

The Kremlin has massed some 100,000 troops at Ukraine's border and the number of battalion tactical groups has risen from 60 to 83, the Reuters news agency has been told.

The world is watching to see what Vladimir Putin's next move is, as the West continues to warn that a military incursion would be heavily resisted by Kiev, drawing Moscow into a bloody quagmire.

Reuters said estimates suggest Ukraine could endure between 5,000 and 25,000 troop casualties while Russia could see 3,000 to 10,000 of the same. Up to 50,000 civilians casualties could be occur.

It's been reported that the ground could reach its peak freeze around February 15, making it easier for mechanised units to traverse in Ukraine.

While clinging on to his job at home, Boris Johnson issued a fresh warning to Mr Putin.

Days after his trip to Ukraine, Mr Johnson agreed with French president Emmanuel Macron to fight Russian aggression "wherever and however it might occur".

"They agreed that finding a diplomatic solution to the current tensions must remain the overriding priority," a No 10 spokesman said.

"The Prime Minister and President Macron stressed that Nato must be united in the face of Russian aggression. They agreed to continue to work together to develop a package of sanctions which would come into force immediately should Russia further invade Ukraine.

"The leaders discussed their work to strengthen Nato's Eastern flank, ensuring that allies are fully defended against malicious Russian activity, wherever and however it might occur."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to visit Moscow soon.

Downing Street said it has high confidence Russia is planning on fabricating a reason to invade Ukraine, which it wants to prevent from joining Nato.

Moscow wants guarantees against Nato's eastward expansion, which the US has rejected out of hand. It has instead said it will be willing to talk about arms control and military exercises.