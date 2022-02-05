Rescue workers race to save Moroccan boy, 5, who fell down 105ft well

Moroccan authorities and firefighters work to rescue five-year-old boy Rayan. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Rescue workers racing to save a five-year-old boy who is trapped in a well are inching closer to him – but threatened by the chance of a landslip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The bid to retrieve Rayan entered a fourth day on Saturday and crews had to call in topographical engineering amid fears that soil around the well could collapse on him.

They sent oxygen and water down the 105ft pit he fell into, near Ighran village in the north of the country.

The hole is too narrow for rescuers to get to him safely so a horizontal tunnel is being dug from a parallel ditch they made to save him. A camera is monitoring the boy’s wellbeing but no update has been given on his condition.

Read more: Robbers jailed for killing hero teenager who tried to save mother from armed intruders

Read more: Maida Vale 'hero' driver speaks after release: 'If you see evil it's your duty to stop it'

Workers were reportedly less than two metres from the boy on Saturday.

Hundreds of villagers have joined his distressed parents in watching the rescue effort, some cheering on.

A member of the Moroccan emergency services gestures as teams work on the rescue. Picture: Getty

Horizontal drilling has been used to rescue Rayan. Picture: Getty

His father told le360, a news website, on Wednesday: "In that one moment I took my eyes off him, the little one fell into the well. I haven't slept a wink.”

Rayan's mother reportedly told Morrocan media: "The whole family went out to look for him.

“Then we realised that he'd fallen down the well. I'm still keeping up hope that we'll get him out alive."

Medical staff are ready to help him after he gets out of the well, and a helicopter is slated to fly him to a hospital.

His plight has captivated the world, and Moroccans have used the #SaveRayan hashtag to draw attention to it.