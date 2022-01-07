Watch: Russian submarine hits Royal Navy warship patrolling North Atlantic Ocean

7 January 2022, 13:27 | Updated: 7 January 2022, 13:43

By Daisy Stephens

This is the dramatic moment a Navy warship was hit by a Russian submarine while on patrol in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

HMS Northumberland had been searching for the submarine after it disappeared from the ship's radar in the Arctic Circle shortly before the incident took place.

The submarine hit the warship's sonar - a piece of equipment being towed hundreds of metres behind it, which was fitted with sensitive hydrophones for listening under water.

The incident, which happened in late 2020, was captured by a documentary crew from Channel 5 who were filming a television series called Warship: Life At Sea.

Read more: Kazakhstan: Dozens of protesters killed in riots as Russia deploys paratroopers

Read more: Leaked footage shows moment F35 jet crashes into sea and pilot ejects from aircraft

The Ministry of Defence has since confirmed the collision between the submarine and the warship.

A UK defence force source told the BBC that the collision was not thought to have been deliberate.

The collision reportedly caused damage to HMS Northumberland's sonar, with the ship returning to a port in Scotland to replace the damaged equipment.

The MoD does not usually comment on operations.

However it was forced to do so on this occasion because the incident was caught on camera.

A spokesman said: "In late 2020 a Russian submarine being tracked by HMS Northumberland came into contact with her towed array sonar.

"The Royal Navy regularly tracks foreign ships and submarines in order to ensure the defence of the United Kingdom."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chester FC were informed of the investigation this morning.

Covid probe after 2,000 fans went to Chester FC games… at stadium that’s actually in Wales

New weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued

Weather warnings issued as winter blast hits parts of England, Scotland and Wales

Weather

Breaking
Northamptonshire has declared a major incident over staff shortages.

Northamptonshire declares countywide major incident due to Covid staff shortages

A part of the Northern Line will close for at least three months next week

Northern Line closure: When is it and what stops will be affected?

Molly-Mae's comments have sparked widespread controversy online.

Molly-Mae hits back over 'Thatcherite' privilege comments row

George Rossi, who played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill, has died.

The Bill star George Rossi, who played DC Duncan Lennox, dies aged 61

Dariusz Wolosz was stabbed to death in Yiewsley, west London.

Boy, 13, arrested after man knifed to death in London's first murder of 2022

Four people were yesterday cleared of criminal damage.

'Confusing' Colston statue verdict being 'carefully considered' by Attorney General

Nicola Sturgeon’s second-in-command, John Swinney, has been reported to the UK’s statistics watchdog.

Sturgeon's right-hand man reported to watchdog over 'deliberate spin' of Covid stats

Cassie was stolen from her front garden eight years ago.

Watch: Beloved dog Cassie reunited with family after being stolen eight years ago

Police are appealing for help identifying a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police hunt fare dodger after 'racially aggravated incident' on London bus

Business minister Paul Scully spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC.

Minister admits businesses 'still hard-pressed' as he is grilled over lack of support

Small business minister Paul Scully told LBC the night tube is vital to the "safety and security" of Londoners.

‘London needs strong leadership’: Minister slams mayor over ‘unreasonable’ Tube strikes

Traffic & Travel

Exclusive
Louis Mckechnie has said he is "emboldened" following his time in prison.

Exclusive: Eco protester reveals he got hero's welcome in jail and would do it all again

The military have been deployed to assist in hospitals in London

Troops deployed to London hospitals amid Omicron crisis but numbers are 'encouraging'

Over a million people will pay more tax as a result of the Government freezing the tax bands, according to new research

Over a million people to be dragged into higher tax bands despite cost of living squeeze

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anti-vaxx tennis star Novak Djokovic has thanked fans for their support.

Anti-vaxx tennis star Novak Djokovic breaks silence amid Covid visa row
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he greets European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysee Palace in Paris

France takes EU reins with push for more sovereignty

Yusaku Maezawa

Japanese tycoon returns from space with dreams of business expansion
Kazakhstan riot police

Kazakh leader orders use of lethal force on ‘terrorists’ amid protests
Kazakhstan Protests

Kazakhstan leader says constitutional order restored amid deadly protests
Jaroslaw Kaczynski

Polish leader admits country bought powerful Israeli spyware

People wearing face masks in Japan

Japan approves new restrictions for areas hard-hit by Covid

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse

Second juror in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says they were sexually abused
Laura Menninger, left, and Jeffery Pagliuca, defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, arrives at the federal courthouse

Second Ghislaine Maxwell juror ‘was sexually abused as a child’
More than 800 babies have been born with an addiction since 2017.

'Utterly heartbreaking': Over 850 babies born with addiction in Scotland since 2017

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about Whatsapp messages

Flat saga: James O'Brien's utter disbelief that PM 'forgot' about WhatAapp messages
'He should look forward to another sentence'

Eco-protester should 'look forward' to more jail time if he carries on says former top cop
Caller slams Boris Johnson

'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson
Downing Street flat refurb saga looks 'very unhappy' for Boris Johnson, LBC hears

Downing Street flat refurb saga looks 'very unhappy' for Boris Johnson, LBC hears
Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader
'Come and spend a shift with me': Paramedic hits out at 'pontificating' journalists

Paramedic breaks down explaining she is 'on the brink of nervous collapse'
Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says witness David Olusoga

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says historian David Olusoga
Nick Ferrari reacted on his LBC Breakfast show

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict
'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police