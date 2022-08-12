'There's blood everywhere, she's in so much pain': 999 call played at Ryan Giggs trial

12 August 2022, 15:47

Ryan Giggs denies the charges against him
Ryan Giggs denies the charges against him. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A 999 call made after Ryan Giggs allegedly headbutted his former partner in the face was played out in court today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Greville has accused the former Manchester United player of being coercive and controlling to her and assaulting her, which he denies.

Jurors heard how her younger sister Emma called the emergency services after an incident at Mr Giggs' mansion in Worsley on November 1 2020.

"He headbutted her. Please can you come quickly – he has headbutted her in the face," she told an operator after the alleged incident, which made Ms Greville "scream in pain", jurors heard.

Ms Greville, 38, had told Manchester Crown Court that Mr Giggs pleaded with her not to call police because it would "ruin" him.

During the 999 call, played to jurors at court, Emma says "you've headbutted my sister… I don't care if you have a daughter who is 17, I don't care about your daughter".

Read more: Ryan Giggs' ex 'had dropped phone in river before police asked to examine them'

She appears to keep an eye on Mr Giggs, telling him to "stay there" as Mr Giggs says "she had my phone", then explains that the former Wales manager "headbutted her, lip's bruised, blood everywhere… she is in so much pain".

She tells the 999 operator that the man is Mr Giggs, to which the operator said: "As in the Ryan Giggs?"

Emma later says she is unsure if an ambulance is needed, saying her sister's injury could be "just a bust lip".

Mr Giggs was accused of assaulting Emma, 26, by elbowing her in the jaw.

Footage of Mr Giggs being questioned by police at his home before his arrest was also played to the court, with one officer having seen blood around his mouth.

He claimed Ms Greville had made accusations against him, with his then-partner having found out he was seeing eight other women during their relationship. She told him she knew that night.

Mr Giggs said they got into "a little bit of a tangle and rumbled on the floor" before she kicked him and bust his lip, and that he tried to get his neighbour to help get her to leave when she refused to go.

Read more: 'Idolised' Ryan Giggs had 'sinister side' and 'abused woman he professed to love', court hears

He then tried to grab her phone, he had said, and hit her in the lip during the struggle.

Previously, Ms Greville told the court about an alleged altercation at a hotel in Dubai in which she said she was bruised, and that she was "hugely ashamed" that she kept going back to him as he "kept promising the world".

She described herself as a "slave" to him.

The trial continues.

