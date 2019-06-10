London Mayor Sadiq Khan Barracked By Barking Fire Resident

A woman who lives at a block of flats that was engulfed by fire yesterday blasts London Mayor Sadiq Khan for "not facing the residents".

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after fire destroyed 20 flats at the block in East London.

London Fire Brigade sent 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines to tackle the blaze, which engulfed the building on Sunday afternoon.

But a woman who lives in the building took barracked the London Mayor, who was visiting residents at a community centre near the site, calling him out for not meeting them sooner.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was barracked by a resident of the building. Picture: LBC

"You come along here with all your press," she shouted.

"How about you go in there and face the residents who you have failed, instead of chasing around low emissions?

"How about you sort out these properties?

"You're standing out here with your press because it's a publicity stunt, but not once have you faced those residents.

"You should have been there last night."

A spokesperson for the Mayor told LBC Mr Khan was at the community centre to meet with residents.

