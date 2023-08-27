Khan's next Ulez? London mayor 'mulls pay-per-mile road tax' using emission zone cameras

City Hall is reportedly considering a new pay-per-mile tax in the capital. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Londoners could face a new pay-per-mile road tax under plans for a new 'sophisticated pricing system' reportedly considered by Sadiq Khan.

The Mayor of London is building a more elaborate way of charging drivers on roads in the capital, according to the Transport for London (TfL) "Project 2030" website.

TfL is seeking engineers to 'lead the way in introducing a new, more sophisticated type of road pricing', The Mail on Sunday reported.

Sadiq Khan has insisted he won't introduce a pay-per-mile scheme, although roads minister Richard Holden claims he was told by TfL to look into "the technicalities of introducing road charging across London in the future.”

Khan has called Tuesday's expansion of Ulez "momentous". Picture: Alamy

A document shared during the Ulez consultation states: "New technology could be used to integrate existing schemes such as the Congestion Charge, Lez and Ulez into a smarter, simpler and fair scheme that would charge motorists on a per-mile basis.

"Different charging rates would apply depending on variables such as how polluting a vehicle is, the level of congestion in the area and access to public transport."

Yet transport secretary Steve Harper is seeking to allow London councils to opt out of any pay-per-mile scheme under new laws designed to prevent Labour from introducing any road charges in future.

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan has described reports of a pay-per-mile scheme as "complete nonsense", stating: "Sadiq is crystal clear – a pay-per-mile scheme is not on the table and not on his agenda."

Keir Starmer scrapped Labour's own plans for similar schemes elsewhere after losing the Uxbridge by-election and has urged Mr Khan to "reflect" on the impact of Ulez.

Ulez expands to the outer reaches of London on Tuesday, an occasion the Mayor has called "momentous".

That's despite a major Labour-backing union calling on Mr Khan to U-turn just days before the expansion.

GMB's London Region Organiser Trevlyn McLeod told LBC: “People are angry, people are absolutely angry, and so are our members who can’t afford £12.50 a day or to buy a new car."

Ms McLeod also criticised the implementation of the policy, stating: “It’s been done by stealth, it’s going to affect the average person”.

The comments put Sadiq Khan on a collision course with one of Labour's biggest donors, who represent workers in retail, security, schools, distribution, utilities, healthcare, and drivers.