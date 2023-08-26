'Listen to the people Mr Mayor it'll cost lives and money!': Top union pleads with Sadiq Khan to delay Ulez expansion

26 August 2023, 06:55

ULEZ is due to expand in August to London's borders with Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.
ULEZ is due to expand in August to London's borders with Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey. Picture: Alamy
  • GMB Union pleads with Mayor Khan to delay Ulez expansion, warning it will "cost lives and money". Union says many workers will be impacted and Khan must "listen to the people".
  • Ulez expansion to outer London on August 29th has faced criticism from opposition and motorists. GMB now adds pressure, calling policy "stealth" and unaffordable for average person.
  • Khan has defended Ulez as necessary to reduce air pollution deaths, though admits "challenges" for Londoners. Comments from GMB, affiliated to Labour, put Khan at odds with major party donor.
“Listen to the people Mr Khan, it’s going to cost lives and money”, leading Union pleads with the London Mayor to delay Ulez just days before it is due to be expanded.

A top trade union has called on Sadiq Khan to delay his controversial policy to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone, just days before it is due to be implemented.

The Mayor of London has faced regular criticism from opposition parties, as well as motorists, but will now be under fresh scrutiny after pressure from the GMB Union.

The comments to LBC come from the union's London Region Organiser, Trevlyn McLeod who said “People are angry, people are absolutely angry, and so are our members who can’t afford £12.50 a day or to buy a new car”.

Ms McLeod also criticised the implementation of the policy, telling LBC “It’s been done by stealth, it’s going to affect the average person”. She also said that the policy would directly affect her members saying “many workers will absolutely be affected”

The GMB is one of the largest trade unions in the UK and is directly affiliated with the Labour Party - giving Sir Keir Starmer’s party up to £2m a year in affiliation fees and other funds. The comments put Sadiq Khan on a collision course with one of Labour's biggest donors, who represent workers in retail, security, schools, distribution, utilities, healthcare, and drivers.

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is expanding across all London boroughs from 29 August 2023.
The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is expanding across all London boroughs from 29 August 2023. Picture: TfL

When asked if she had a message for the Mayor of London, Trevlyn McLeod said “Listen to the people Mr Khan, listen to the people who are going to suffer, listen to the people who can’t even afford to go to work let alone put food on the table”.

Speaking earlier in the week to James O’Brien on LBC, Sadiq Khan conceded “I understand the challenges people are going through, I understand people’s concerns but we can’t afford to delay this”

Responding to comments from the GMB Union, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “The Mayor has always been clear that the decision to expand the ULEZ was a very difficult one, but he is not prepared to stand by while around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year due to air pollution”

