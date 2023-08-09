Warning to British holidaymakers about little known 'French Ulez' with risk of £150 fine for not having a sticker

"CRIT'air" eco-vignette on a car windshield on the first day of anti-pollution restrictive driving measures. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Holidaymakers driving in certain regions of France face fines if they do not display a mandatory emissions sticker on their windscreen, the French government has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Crit'Air stickers, costing around £4, indicate how much pollution a vehicle emits. Drivers must order them from the official French website before entering affected areas.

Regions now requiring the stickers include Bordeaux and Clermont-Ferrand. Motorists without one risk an initial £58 fine, rising to £154 if unpaid after 45 days. From next year, automatic camera enforcement with fines up to £640 will be introduced.

The Crit'Air stickers come in six colors depending on emissions. Zero-emission electric and hydrogen vehicles require a green "0" sticker, while the most polluting diesel cars need a "5."

Read more: When is the August bank holiday 2023? Full list of UK holiday dates 2023

Read more: August bank holiday weather: Will it be hot?

Some parts of France restrict access based on sticker class. Paris has the toughest rules, with only 0, 1 and 2 stickers allowed on certain roads at certain times. The city’s Zones à Faibles Émissions (LEZ), is similar to the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in London.

The RAC warned European countries like Spain and Switzerland have similar emissions regulations. The Crit'Air stickers are not valid across Europe, so UK tourists must check each country's requirements before driving abroad.

According to RAC spokesman Rod Dennis: "Within a few years, all but zero-emission vehicles will be banned from some city centres."

Read more: Operation Eremon: Met Police launches new mission to stop anti-Ulez activists wrecking cameras

The different stickers for the Crit-Air anti-pollution vehicle identification system. Picture: Getty

Crit'Air sticker categories

Crit’Air 0/E - for zero emission electric and hydrogen vehicles - green sticker

Crit’Air 1 - for plug-in hybrid vehicles - purple sticker

Crit’Air 2 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 5 and Euro 6 emission standards - yellow sticker

Crit’Air 3 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 4 emission standard - orange sticker

Crit’Air 4 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 3 emission standard - burgundy sticker

Crit’Air 5 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 2 emission standard - dark grey sticker

These signs indicate where a ZCR starts and finishes. Picture: RAC

As of July 2023, ZCRs that might affect drivers arriving from the UK are currently implemented in the following locations in France: