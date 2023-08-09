Warning to British holidaymakers about little known 'French Ulez' with risk of £150 fine for not having a sticker

9 August 2023, 07:35

"CRIT&squot;air" eco-vignette on a car windshield on the first day of anti-pollution restrictive driving measures.
"CRIT'air" eco-vignette on a car windshield on the first day of anti-pollution restrictive driving measures. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Holidaymakers driving in certain regions of France face fines if they do not display a mandatory emissions sticker on their windscreen, the French government has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Crit'Air stickers, costing around £4, indicate how much pollution a vehicle emits. Drivers must order them from the official French website before entering affected areas.

Regions now requiring the stickers include Bordeaux and Clermont-Ferrand. Motorists without one risk an initial £58 fine, rising to £154 if unpaid after 45 days. From next year, automatic camera enforcement with fines up to £640 will be introduced.

The Crit'Air stickers come in six colors depending on emissions. Zero-emission electric and hydrogen vehicles require a green "0" sticker, while the most polluting diesel cars need a "5."

Read more: When is the August bank holiday 2023? Full list of UK holiday dates 2023

Read more: August bank holiday weather: Will it be hot?

Some parts of France restrict access based on sticker class. Paris has the toughest rules, with only 0, 1 and 2 stickers allowed on certain roads at certain times. The city’s Zones à Faibles Émissions (LEZ), is similar to the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in London.

The RAC warned European countries like Spain and Switzerland have similar emissions regulations. The Crit'Air stickers are not valid across Europe, so UK tourists must check each country's requirements before driving abroad.

According to RAC spokesman Rod Dennis: "Within a few years, all but zero-emission vehicles will be banned from some city centres."

Read more: Operation Eremon: Met Police launches new mission to stop anti-Ulez activists wrecking cameras

The different stickers for the Crit-Air anti-pollution vehicle identification system
The different stickers for the Crit-Air anti-pollution vehicle identification system. Picture: Getty

Crit'Air sticker categories

  • Crit’Air 0/E - for zero emission electric and hydrogen vehicles - green sticker
  • Crit’Air 1 - for plug-in hybrid vehicles - purple sticker
  • Crit’Air 2 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 5 and Euro 6 emission standards - yellow sticker
  • Crit’Air 3 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 4 emission standard - orange sticker
  • Crit’Air 4 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 3 emission standard - burgundy sticker
  • Crit’Air 5 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 2 emission standard - dark grey sticker
These signs indicate where a ZCR starts and finishes
These signs indicate where a ZCR starts and finishes. Picture: RAC

As of July 2023, ZCRs that might affect drivers arriving from the UK are currently implemented in the following locations in France:

  • Aix-Marseille-Provence region
  • Bordeaux
  • Clermont-Ferrand
  • Grenoble
  • Lille
  • Lyon
  • Marseille
  • Montpellier
  • Nice
  • Paris
  • Reims
  • Rouen
  • Strasbourg
  • Toulouse

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their HRH titles

Royal family quietly removes Prince Harry and Meghan's HRH titles from official website

The Met said there will be more police in central London following speculation about an event advertised to be taking place on Wednesday afternoon

Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to avoid Oxford Street today amid social media 'nonsense' over 'crime opportunities'

William and Kate will lead tributes to the Queen

William and Kate to lead tributes to the Queen on anniversary of her death as Charles set for 'private' Balmoral reflection
Signage outside the co-working office space group, WeWork, at Soho Square in London

WeWork warns of ‘substantial doubt’ about its ability to stay in business

Millions could be in line for a payout from water companies

Millions could be in line for pay-outs as water companies sued for 'underreporting pollution and overcharging customers'

Breaking
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick speaks to LBC

French riots led to an increase in small boats arriving in the UK, immigration minister tells LBC

The Amazon rainforest

Amazon nations fail to reach agreement on zero deforestation by 2030

Exclusive
Susan Hall was selected as Conservative candidate for London mayor

Internal review launched into the London Conservatives after 'shambolic' mayoral selection process

Tory Lanez has been jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez jailed for ten years after shooting Meghan Thee Stallion in 'heinous act against defenceless woman'

Amir Khan's wife has launched into a furious rant

Amir Khan's wife 'threatened to slit love rival's throat' and told her: 'I hope you die of cancer'

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd speaks to media about a data breach involving officers and civilian staff

Northern Ireland police expose details of all officers in ‘monumental’ data breach blaming 'human error'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump calls prosecutor ‘thug’ and vows to keep talking about criminal cases

The UK has agreed a deal to tackle people-smugglers in Turkey

UK and Turkey agree intelligence-sharing deal to 'smash' people smuggling gangs

One migrant compared the Bibby Stockholm to Alcatraz

Life on board Bibby Stockholm: Migrants compare barge to Alcatraz while others say it is 'good'

Phone theft victims have accused the Met of 'throwing away' the most crucial moment to catch offenders.

Phone theft victims accuse Met of throwing away 'golden hour' despite reporting devices stolen within minutes

This is the frightening moment a girl is knocked off her feet by volatile waves in Ilfracombe.

Frightening moment young girl is swept into sea while playing with friends before ‘quick-thinking’ bystander steps in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lee Anderson has doubled down on his comments about migrants.

Downing Street backs unrepentant Lee Anderson as he refuses to apologise for migrant comments
A study has shown the drug could reduce the risk of heart disease and strokes.

Weight-loss jab can cut risk of heart attacks and strokes by a fifth, study suggests

Russia Ukraine War

Death toll rises after Russian missiles hit apartment blocks in Ukraine

The singer's post stirred up controversy among some fans.

Paloma Faith faces backlash from fans after sharing 'blasphemous' bikini in holiday snap

Jay-Z

Jay-Z’s Made In America festival cancelled

Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death has been confirmed.

Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death revealed following autopsy results

Shark Bite New York

Woman critically injured after being bitten by shark off New York beach

Music 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

The Roads Minister defended Lee Anderson's comments.

'It reflects the real frustrations people have': Roads Minister insists Lee Anderson's migrant comments were 'fair'
Pakistan Imran Khan

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan launches appeal against corruption conviction

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan enjoyed a viewing of Barbie with friends as she celebrated her birthday

Meghan's Barbie birthday! Duchess enjoyed 'girl's night out' celebration while Harry stayed home with the children
The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film with similarities to Harry's tragedy

Harry and Meghan to produce new Netflix film about character who loses a parent to a car crash
The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels
Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit