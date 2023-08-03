When is the August bank holiday 2023? Full list of UK holiday dates 2023

August may not be bringing the hot weather but there is a bank holiday date to enjoy. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

August may not be delivering on the hot weather front but at least there's an extra day off work to celebrate - so when is the bank holiday? Here's the dates you need to know for Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The month of August brings school summer holidays, the hope of a heatwave and of course, an extra day off for most working people as the UK hosts another bank holiday.

More than half way through 2023 now, Brits have already enjoyed some extra days off this year thanks to King Charles's Coronation but as summer is in full swing, we're already looking forward to our next free day off.

And despite the weather failing to deliver this summer with thunderstorm warnings and huge downfalls of rain, the August bank holiday of 2023 is definitely guaranteed, even if the sun isn't.

Read more: August strike dates: Trains, junior doctors and airport walkouts scheduled for this month

Read more: When is the next heatwave in the UK?

So when is the August bank holiday for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland? And what UK holidays are left this year? Here's all the dates you need.

King Charles's Coronation weekend gave the UK an extra bank holiday in 2023. Picture: Getty

When is the August bank holiday 2023?

There's not long to wait as the date falls on August 28th for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, if you live in Scotland, you get to enjoy the day off on the slightly earlier date of August 7th.

When are the remaining bank holidays?

After the August bank holiday, England, Wales and Northern Ireland have just two more days off while Scotland has three. They are:

November 30 - St Andrew's Day (Scotland only)

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

Christmas gives everyone across the UK a bank holiday date. Picture: Getty

How many bank holiday days a year do we get?

Generally speaking, each country get a total of eight bank holidays days a year. They are:

New Year's Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Early May bank holiday

Spring bank holiday (end of May)

Summer bank holiday

Christmas Day

Boxing Day

Scotland get one extra day a year for St Andrew's Day in November.