August bank holiday weather: Will it be hot?

August bank holiday's weather so far looks unsettled as the UK continues to have a washout summer. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Summer has been hit and miss in the UK in 2023 but what's the weather forecast for the August bank holiday? Here's the latest Met Office predictions.

The sun and warm temperatures have failed to show up for most of the summer in the UK so far but Brits are hoping conditions will change for the August bank holiday.

With only a few weeks to go until we get to celebrate a three-day weekend, we're already looking forward to what the break has to offer, especially the prospect of hotter weather and no rain.

So far this summer, the UK got to experience the hottest June on record but since then, we've faced strong winds, Storm Antoni and plenty of rain leaving many of us concerned over a washout summer.

Read more: Exact date 33C heatwave will hit UK after weekend of wet and windy weather

Read more: When is the next heatwave in the UK?

But with the Met Office finally forecasting some hotter temperatures this week, could the August bank holiday, on August 28th, actually be nice?

The Met Office has said some "settled" and extended periods of weather for the bank holiday could be likely. Picture: Alamy

What's the weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend?

As the weekend is still a few weeks away, the Met Office has given a general weather overview for the period of August 23rd-September 6th.

Dismissing any hope of a heatwave, they forecast: "Conditions are likely to remain changeable towards the end of August and into early September. Some extended dry and settled spells are possible, but, overall, there is a slightly higher likelihood that conditions will be wetter than average during the period as opposed to drier.

"The potential for fleeting warm or hot spells exists, but in general, temperatures are likely to be around normal, or slightly warmer, for the time of year.

Despite it not looking too hopeful, as the weather forecast is long range, it leaves plenty of room to change.

The British summertime has brought plenty of high winds and rain in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Clare Foges challenges UKIP leader on climate crisis

When is the August bank holiday and when are the remaining bank holidays this year?

The date falls on August 28th for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, however, if you live in Scotland, you would have enjoy the day off on the slightly earlier date of August 7th.

After this bank holiday, England, Wales and Northern Ireland have just two more days off while Scotland has three. They are:

November 30 - St Andrew's Day (Scotland only)

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

England, Wales and Northern Ireland have a total of eight bank holidays a year.