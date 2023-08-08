Exact date 33C heatwave will hit UK after weekend of wet and windy weather

8 August 2023, 08:06

Late August should finally bring some sunshine
Late August should finally bring some sunshine. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

After another wet and windy weekend, rain will continue to dominate in a number of areas across the UK today.

There is a chance of some sunny spells later on in the day, though for most parts of the country, this year's miserable summer is set to continue.

It has been an unusually wet summer so far, with most Brits seeing high rainfall and lower temperatures for much of July.

The glum weather has continued so far in August and there may be some time to wait before things start to take a turn.

It's been a miserable summer so far
It's been a miserable summer so far. Picture: Getty

According to Jim Dale from British Weather Services, a plume of hot air will come in from North Africa, Spain, and France, giving Brits hope of a warm end to summer.

The hot weather could begin from August 16, lasting for the rest of the month.

Temperatures could rise into the high 20s, breaking past 30C.

Some thermometers predict it could reach as high as 33C in the south of England on August 20.

Read More: Stormy weather across northern Europe delays ferry services and flights

Read More: August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

"We’re in the world of the ‘new abnormal’ now and we are still in August so anything is possible. The charts are indeed onside," he told the Express.

"There are long ways to go to August 20, but hot plumes coming over from North Africa, Spain and France are more likely than not now given what July delivered. Pencil it in as a distinct possibility."

What does the Met Office say?

It may hit 33C
It may hit 33C. Picture: Alamy

Unsettled conditions are likely to continue until at least August 21, according to the weather forecaster.

After this, there should be some more dry and settled weather to see out the month.

The Met Office's long range forecast reads: "A changeable pattern is most likely through the latter part of August and into early September.

"This is likely to bring a mixture of some dry, settled weather but also some spells of wetter, more unsettled conditions. There is a risk of some heavy rain or thunderstorms at times.

"Temperatures are expected to be close to average for the time of the year, however some warmer spells are also possible."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea Asia Storm

Tens of thousands of Scouts evacuated as typhoon approaches South Korea

Liz Truss has submitted her honours list

Two people 'reject Liz Truss honours nomination', as ex-PM puts forward 14 people after being in power for just 49 days

Music Suga BTS Military Enlistment

K-pop star Suga becomes third BTS member to begin military service

Breaking
DJ Casper has died aged 58

Cha Cha Slide creator DJ Casper dies aged 58 after kidney and liver cancer battle

A man has died after a stabbing near Finchley Central

Man knifed to death on busy North London road just yards from Finchley Central as police hunt attacker

Migrants who refuse to get on board the boat face losing government support

Migrants who refuse to board Bibby Stockholm barge 'face losing government support'

Mystery as firefighters were ‘blocked’ from getting to blaze at ‘UK’s wonkiest pub’ – as cops probe ‘intruders’ at scene

Mystery surrounds 'UK's wonkiest pub' fire with access 'blocked' during blaze as police prob 'intruder' claims

Donald Trump carrying an umbrella

Judge dismisses Trump defamation case against writer who won sex abuse lawsuit

Bus routes have been slashed

Number of bus routes slashed by half since 2011, as Labour brands 'staggering' cuts 'vandalism against communities'

Jonnnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin takes son for 'last ever' ride to nursery amid TV star's terminal cancer struggle

'Crooked' lawyers for migrants will face life in prison

'Crooked' lawyers who help small boats migrants lie to 'game immigration system' face life in prison

Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion describes daily suffering after Tory Lanez shooting

Severe Weather

Two dead and 1.1 million without power in eastern US storms

Media interviewed neighbours of the man and woman involved in the alleged kidnapping.

Wife 'held captive' for 12 years in ‘torture room’ found with signs of broken bones and shaved head as husband arrested

Niger Coup

US diplomat says Niger coup leaders refused to allow her to meet president

Ukrainian flag flying over Kyiv

Russian missile strikes hit eastern Ukraine, killing five and injuring 31

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Composite image showing Tory Lanez on the left and Megan Thee Stallion on the right

Tory Lanez’s father pleads for mercy at Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentencing

Composite image showing Tory Lanez on the left and Megan Thee Stallion on the right

Tory Lanez’s father pleads for mercy at Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentencing

Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, has died aged 57.

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dies, aged 57, after 'three-year' battle with ALS

Tou Thao and his lawyer

Former officer sentenced to nearly five years for role in George Floyd’s death

The initial tranche of 15 people boarded the barge which is moored in Portland.

Charity lawyers ‘block’ transfer of 20 migrants onto Bibby Stockholm as barge labelled ‘inhumane’ amid first boarding
Callum Rycroft, 12, has been named and pictured after the incident.

'A beautiful happy soul': Boy, 12, killed in M62 hit-and-run pictured as family pay tribute
Cyprus Wildfires

Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus

The Exorcist director William Friedkin has died aged 87

William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist and The French Connection, dies aged 87

'Hank the Tank' has escaped euthanasia due to her popularity.

Mischievous 227kg burglar bear named ‘Hank the Tank’ with appetite for human food captured after year-long chase

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film with similarities to Harry's tragedy

Harry and Meghan to produce new Netflix film about character who loses a parent to a car crash
The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit