Exact date 33C heatwave will hit UK after weekend of wet and windy weather

Late August should finally bring some sunshine. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

After another wet and windy weekend, rain will continue to dominate in a number of areas across the UK today.

There is a chance of some sunny spells later on in the day, though for most parts of the country, this year's miserable summer is set to continue.

It has been an unusually wet summer so far, with most Brits seeing high rainfall and lower temperatures for much of July.

The glum weather has continued so far in August and there may be some time to wait before things start to take a turn.

It's been a miserable summer so far. Picture: Getty

According to Jim Dale from British Weather Services, a plume of hot air will come in from North Africa, Spain, and France, giving Brits hope of a warm end to summer.

The hot weather could begin from August 16, lasting for the rest of the month.

Temperatures could rise into the high 20s, breaking past 30C.

Some thermometers predict it could reach as high as 33C in the south of England on August 20.

Read More: Stormy weather across northern Europe delays ferry services and flights

Read More: August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

"We’re in the world of the ‘new abnormal’ now and we are still in August so anything is possible. The charts are indeed onside," he told the Express.

"There are long ways to go to August 20, but hot plumes coming over from North Africa, Spain and France are more likely than not now given what July delivered. Pencil it in as a distinct possibility."

What does the Met Office say?

It may hit 33C. Picture: Alamy

Unsettled conditions are likely to continue until at least August 21, according to the weather forecaster.

After this, there should be some more dry and settled weather to see out the month.

The Met Office's long range forecast reads: "A changeable pattern is most likely through the latter part of August and into early September.

"This is likely to bring a mixture of some dry, settled weather but also some spells of wetter, more unsettled conditions. There is a risk of some heavy rain or thunderstorms at times.

"Temperatures are expected to be close to average for the time of the year, however some warmer spells are also possible."