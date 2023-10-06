'Entirely false and insulting': Row breaks out after Waitrose unseated as most expensive supermarket in UK

Waitrose is no longer the most expensive supermarket in the UK, Which? analysis has found. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A row has broken out after Waitrose was unseated as the most expensive supermarket in the UK.

Analysis by Which? shows Sainsbury's is the most expensive supermarket for a big shop in the UK - but only if you do not use a loyalty card.

It is the first time ever that Waitrose has not come out as the most expensive supermarket in the UK.

A large trolley shop containing 131 items cost £359.23 at Sainsbury's, four pounds more expensive than Waitrose.

It is the first time Waitrose has been taken off Which?'s top stop. Picture: Getty

The shop is also £33.52 more than the cheapest shop on the list, which was Asda.

None of the analysis includes the use of loyalty schemes, such as the Nectar Card at Sainsbury's.

Sainsbury's is furious at the analysis, which it has labelled as "entirely false".

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's said: "These claims are entirely false and insulting to the millions of savvy customers who choose to shop with us every week.

"There is an overwhelming amount of independently verified data showing the great value customers get when shopping at Sainsbury's.

"We are disappointed that Which has refused to share its data with us and has instead chosen to mislead customers by choosing to exclude Nectar Prices promotions in its research.

Sainsbury's is the most expensive supermarket in the UK when you do not include saver schemes, Which? has said. Picture: Getty

"The vast majority of our customers are shopping with Nectar Prices and have saved £400m million on their shopping in the last six months. Customers can be sure they getting great value every time they shop with us," the supermarket added.

The analysis of big trolley shops did not include budget supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl.