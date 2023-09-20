Now Tesco shoppers are forced to show their receipts before leaving the store - joining Sainsbury's and Aldi

20 September 2023, 17:23

Tesco said the move was part of a trial
Tesco said the move was part of a trial. Picture: Getty/Social Media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Tesco has joined Sainsbury's and Aldi in asking customers to show their receipts before leaving their stores as supermarkets continue to grapple with a rise in shoplifting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The supermarket giant said the policy has been brought in at a Tesco Extra branch in Shoreham, West Sussex, as part of a trial.

Customers reported being held in the store while members of staff checked their receipts.

This caused some difficulty for shoppers, as customers are given a choice to print a receipt at self-checkouts, with one person sent back to go and get one.

The measure has been introduced as part of a trial
The measure has been introduced as part of a trial. Picture: Google Maps

It comes as supermarkets implement new measures to try and tackle a recent rise in shoplifting.

Around eight million items were stolen from UK shops last year - double the amount stolen in 2017 - according to the British Retail Consortirum.

Read More: Supermarket staff threatened with hypodermic needles as Iceland boss warns shoplifting 'becoming unpunishable'

Read More: Independent shops in Liverpool forced to create their own security network to combat shoplifters in the city

Tesco is not the first major supermarket to introduce such a measure, following Sainsbury's and budget store Aldi.

In some Sainsbury's stores, new scanners have been introduced in self-checkout areas, prompting customers to scan their receipts before leaving the shop.

Stores in Balham, South London and Winnersh, Berkshire were among some of those impacted by the new move.

Sainsbury's has previously introduced a similar move
Sainsbury's has previously introduced a similar move. Picture: social media

Meanwhile, independent stores across the country have faced similar levels of shoplifting in recent years.

One store in Liverpool told LBC how other local shops have created a security network to warn each other of other shoplifters.

Matta’s International Food is a family-run business, which has had a home on Bold Street for four decades. Its owner, Dalip Matta, says the vast majority of small businesses can’t afford dedicated security staff, so they’ve created a WhatsApp group to help each other.

Mr Matta told LBC: “Bold Street stores, they collaborate together. There’s like a WhatsApp group and stuff.

“They send pictures of people they’ve caught, or they’re suspicious or they’ve seen them rob through CCTV cameras.

“So that is going around at the moment, it’s a Bold Street WhatsApp group, along with some other shops. We’ve got together to see what we can do and help each other. That’s how it is.

“It is an issue and, obviously, it's coming up to Christmas so hopefully it won’t get any worse. We’re going to have to be more vigilant, buckle our belts up and get through this.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A murder investigation is underway after a stabbing in Jubilee Park, Bromley

Murder investigation launched after stabbing in south east London

France UNESCO

Unesco adds First World War remembrance sites to heritage registry

Rishi Sunak today unveiled his 'watered-down' net zero plans

Why has it taken the Tories four years to be honest about the cost of Net Zero?

More bank branches are set to close down.

Four major banks to shut 36 more branches in another blow to UK high street - is your local going?

Children sleep in a shelter during shelling in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ceasefire deal agreed following fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, officials say

Breaking
Rishi Sunak weakened the government's Net Zero pledges and announced a delay to the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars

PM's green 'U-turn' as he delays ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars - but there's a boost for boiler upgrades

Biden

Biden says US Israeli relations are ‘ironclad’ in first meeting with Netanyahu

Coastal areas were found to have more people living to a 100 years.

Living around coastal areas in the UK more likely to increase your lifespan

Health

Italy Iran Protests Anniversary

Iran passes stricter headscarf law days after protest anniversary

The Tesco paella sandwich has offended Spanish police

Stirring the pot: Spanish police's 'heresy' warning over Tesco paella sandwich on World Paella Day

Biden Climate Corps

Biden launches major New Deal-style climate programme

Strikes will hit commuters once again in September and October

Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes in September and October

Quavo-Gun Violence Prevention

Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after nephew Takeoff’s death

Cindy Crawford calls out Oprah years later claiming she treated her like a "chattel" in old interview.

Cindy Crawford blasts Oprah for demanding she show off her body when she was 20

Katy Perry sells her music catalogue for £180million as ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sexual assault allegations

Katy Perry sells music catalogue for £180million as ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sex assault allegations

The cyclists enjoyed a pleasant chat with King Charles before heading on their way

Moment cyclists bump into King Charles while out riding on Balmoral estate

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Marina Abramovic exhibition starts on Saturday

Visitors to Royal Academy exhibition have to squeeze past naked actors just to get in

Donald Trump Jr suggested his father had died in a hacked tweet

Donald Trump Jr hacked with wild posts including claims his dad has died and North Korea about to get 'smoked'
Charles was welcomed to France by Macron

Red white and bleu: French and British planes fly overhead as King Charles begins three-day visit to France
Debris was scattered in the sky after a tornado swept through a city in eastern China

Tornadoes kill 10 people in eastern China

A man uses the Airbnb smartphone app

Airbnb says it is cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 in 2023

Footage appears to show a security guard monitoring the mobile Ulez camera

'TfL hire private security' to monitor mobile Ulez cameras after weeks of damage by vandals
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October

A huge fire has broken out in an east London tower block

Huge fire tears through east London high-rise flat as 80 firefighters rush to the scene

Katy Perry shared her first social media post since the allegations emerged.

Katy Perry shares first social media post since sexual assault allegations made against ex-husband Russell Brand
Two strike days have been announced for October

More misery for commuters as Tube staff to strike again on two dates in October

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit