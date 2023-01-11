Art gallery owner unrepentant after hosing down homeless woman lying outside

11 January 2023, 09:12

SF gallery owner sprays homeless woman
Collier Gwin admitted to spraying the woman and showed little remorse. Picture: Twitter/@briochesf

By James Hockaday

A San Fransisco art gallery owner has been filmed blasting a homeless woman with water to force her to move to another spot.

Video footage shows the woman screaming as Collier Gwin douses her with his hose in the cold and rainy weather and repeatedly screams "move".

The owner of the Foster Gwin Gallery, in the posh Jackson Square neighbourhood, admitted to spraying the woman and stopped short of apologising.

Describing Monday's confrontation, he said the woman often behaved erratically and had a tendency to leave her belongings on the sidewalk.

He says he resorted to hosing the woman down after she turned over some rubbish bins outside the gallery and refused to move.

“I said you have to move; I cannot clean the street; move down,” Mr Gwin told the San Francisco Chronicle. “She starts screaming belligerent things, spitting, yelling at me.... At that point she was so out of control.”

The gallery owner referred to himself as a "champion" who let her sleep in his entryway for multiple days, and says he called police and social services for help to no avail.

“You know, spraying her’s not the solution, but spraying her was something that woke her up, and that calmed her down,” he said. “So am I sorry? I’m only sorry that... my way of helping her countlessly has gotten nothing done.”

Read more: Essex school bans all physical contact and relationships between pupils 'to encourage them to behave professionally'

The video was taken by Edson Garcia, head chef at bakery Brioche S.F, who says that while he's sometimes asked the woman to stop blocking her doorway, he's never seen her acting belligerently.

"It was cold and raining. She was screaming saying 'ok I'll move I'll move!' It's not fair to see people doing stuff like that," he told ABC7 News.

Google Reviews for Foster Gwin Gallery have plummeted to an average of 1.1 stars, with one user writing: "I tend to avoid galleries whose owners hose down elderly homeless women in the cold."

Read more: Chilling footage shows husband who murdered his estranged wife buying a knife and stalking up to her home with the blade

SF gallery owner sprays homeless woman
A nearby business owner filmed the incident said: 'It's not fair to see people doing stuff like that'. Picture: Twitter/@briochesf

The owners of Barbarossa Lounge, which is next to the gallery and is clearly shown in the video, released a statement condemning Mr Gwin's actions and saying they have nothing to do with him.

They said: "Barbarossa is in no way associated with the inhumane actions portrayed in the video. Upon investigation it appears the actions are those of a neighboring business owner.

"We are extremely disappointed in this individual's behavior and in no way support such actions. We have been informed that further formal and media investigation is underway.

"Barbarossa strives to support our local community and treat all passerby and patrons with equal respect and dignity."

Read more: Teacher shot by six-year-old ‘as she tried to confiscate gun,’ parent reveals

San Fransisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said: “I don’t care how frustrated somebody is, this is not the way human beings treat other human beings... It’s unconscionable, it’s abuse.”

He said his office has been trying for months to get the woman support and said the community won't tolerate "vigilante" attacks.

In a statement, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights suggested homelessness policies in the city encourage this sort of behaviour against rough sleepers.

Read more: Health Secretary tells LBC he doesn't 'subscribe' to private healthcare

The lawyers said: “Violence like this assault occurs in the context of government, societal, and press participation in scapegoating unhoused residents and treating them as though they are objects to be swept, jailed, and harassed.”

Police said they interviewed both Mr Gwin and the woman and that they declined “further police action.” Officers are still investigating the incident.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Women's football team

Afghan women barred from sport face Taliban intimidation

Ambulance strike in Waterloo December 21, 2022

Health unions announce boycott of NHS pay review body while strikes continue

Ambulances on strike at emergency departments

What calls will ambulance services respond to when on strike?

A soldier at the Gare du Nord station

Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris train station

Exclusive
Just Stop Oil protests will resume in 2023

Just Stop Oil plan new campaign of disruption in 2023 - and could target the King's Coronation and strike days

A secondary school has banned physical contact

School bans all romantic relationships between pupils 'to encourage them to behave professionally'

Germany Coal Protest

Police bid to clear activists from German village condemned in favour of mine

Mr Barclay said he doesn't have a problem with people spending their own money on private care

Health Secretary tells LBC he doesn't 'subscribe' to private healthcare

Robert Fratta

Former police officer who hired two people to kill wife is executed

Paris

Several people stabbed in attack at Paris train station

Taiwanese jets

China renews threat against Taiwan as island holds military exercise

Several passengers were injured at the Gare Du Nord

Knifeman wounds five people at Gare du Nord in Paris before being shot and 'neutralised' by police

George Pell has died after a hip operation

Cardinal George Pell, Australia’s most powerful Catholic who was caught up in child sex abuse scandal, dies aged 81

US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden ‘surprised’ government records found at old office

Constantine of Greece

Constantine, last king of Greece and late Duke of Edinburgh’s nephew, dies at 82

Obit Cardinal Pell

Cardinal Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies aged 81

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate and Helen Patching

Families of couple who died in a waterfall in Brecon Beacons 'devastated' by 'immeasurable loss'
A small quantity of uranium was found at Heathrow

Counter-terror police investigating after uranium found in cargo arriving at Heathrow

Russia Ukraine War

‘This is what madness looks like’: Russia steps up attacks in eastern Ukraine

People have been urged to only dial 999 in a life and limb scenario

'Only dial 999 in life and limb scenario', ambulance chief begs, with fresh strike to be 'even worse than last time'
Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay pressures Biden

Chris Parry

'We are very worried': Parents of 'extraordinary' British aid worker in Ukraine share fears after he goes missing
Andrew (C) and Tristan (R) Tate arrive at a courthouse in Bucharest on January 10, 2023 for a court hearing on their appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.

Andrew Tate to stay locked up as appeal against detention rejected by Romanian court

Allen Weisselberg appears during his sentencing hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court

Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets five-month prison sentence

A supporter stands through the sunroof of a passing vehicle in front of Mt Sinai Hospital in Manhattan

Nurses strike for second day at two major New York City hospitals

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania

Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ONS

Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept ONS report on NHS failure

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics
Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation
A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack
Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit