Three people known to girl, 10, found dead in Woking house 'booked one-way tickets to Pakistan and flew the day before'

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Three people known to a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in a house in Woking are understood to have booked one-way tickets to Pakistan the day before.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sara Sharif was alone when found dead at a property in Woking in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police are now carrying out an international manhunt for three people known to Sara - who they have not named - and who left the UK on August 9.

Tickets to Islamabad, which cost more than £5,000, are said to have been booked on the evening of August 8, just hours before Sara was found by police.

A travel agent in the town said he was contacted by someone known to Sara, wanting tickets for three adults and five children, according to the BBC.

Read more: Mum pays tribute to 'beautiful and happy' girl, 10, found murdered in Woking house as international manhunt launched

Read more: Girl, 10, found dead in Woking house named as international manhunt continues for three who fled UK

Surrey Police officers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking. Picture: Alamy

Detectives have since launched a murder inquiry after discovering Sara's body.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: "Detectives have confirmed that no other people were present at the address when they attended in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim."

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Tuesday but a cause of death is yet to be formally confirmed.

Sara's mother previously paid tribute to her "beautiful" daughter, saying she had been left unable to sleep since her death.

"My life will never be the same again. Sara should be with me right now. She was too young," Olga, who now lives in Yeovil, told The Sun.

"Sara was an amazing child. She had lots of friends at school and she would get on with anyone. Whenever I picked her up I would hear kids shouting 'Bye Sara'."

The Polish-born mother revealed how her girl loved the arts and the pair would spend afternoons knitting jumpers or crocheting.

"There is nothing I can do that can bring her back to life, so I have to only remember the good times with her now. Life is really hard. It's just not fair," she said.