Woman who killed and mutilated look-a-like beauty blogger so she could fake her own death is jailed for life

The body of the victim, Khadidja O (R), was discovered by German police in a parked car in August 2022. Picture: Alamy, TikTok/@khadija2299

By Henry Moore

A beautician has been jailed for life after murdering a lookalike in a botched attempt to fake her own death.

In a murder case that gripped Germany, 25-year-old Schahraban K, alongside her alleged accomplice Sheqir K, murdered social media personality and blogger Khadidja O.

23-year-old Khadidja, who shares a bizarre resemblance with Schahraban, was lured into a car after being promised free cosmetic treatment.

During a year-long trial at Ingolstadt Regional Court, jurors heard Khadidja was instead driven to a wooded area and stabbed 56 times in the chest, head, neck, and face.

Schahraban then placed the body at the foot of her car in a twisted attempt to pass Khadidja’s corpse off as her own.

The victim was eventually identified as Khadidja O (pictured), a beauty blogger from a neighbouring state. Picture: TikTok/@khadija2299

The court heard that Schahraban spent weeks scouring social media, desperately searching for a lookalike online.

When she stumbled across Khadidja, she began putting her diabolical plot into motion.

“She was by far the person with the biggest heart,' Leyla, Khadidja’s best friend told the court.

“She took care of me, and I can't explain how anyone could do this to her.”

During her trial, Schahraban’s lawyers had argued for acquittal, claiming allegations that she and her victim looked alike were false.

This defence was dismissed out of hand by the court.

Schahraban’s parents discovered what they believed to be their daughter’s body, riddled with stab wounds, in August 2021 in the back of her Mercedes coupé.

Police officers search a wooded area for clues and objects near which a female body was discovered in a passenger car on Aug. 17, 2022. Picture: Alamy

The corpse’s face had been disfigured, the court heard, in a desperate attempt by Schahraban to fool police.

The parents quickly learned that this was not their daughter and, in fact, the real Schahraban was under investigation for murder.

“We have determined that the female suspect had decided to go into hiding due to family-internal arguments,” state prosecutor Veronika Grieser said in 2023

She:” She wanted to fake her own death and start a new life.”

In the car, police discovered a crumpled-up photo of Schahraban’s ex-husband Rawan K.

He believes the killer had intended to frame him for the murder.

'Her family portrayed me as her killer,' he said.

“Today I will not let myself be blackmailed.”

Schahraban and her alleged accomplice originally attempted to lure Khadidja to her death by offering her a place in a music video.

But when this failed, she offered her free beauty treatment.

Prosecutor Grieser said: “This time, they offered a beauty treatment which would come free of charge if their victim advertised it on social media.”

Schahraban’s murderous plots didn’t end with Khadidja.

After killing the blogger, she attempted to pay an assassin €5,000 to kill her ex-husband’s brother but the hit failed.