School snow closures 2021: Which schools are closed today?

8 February 2021, 11:18

Snow school closures: How to find out if your school is closed
By Zoe Adams

Snow warnings and Storm Darcy have brought widespread ice and travel disruption across England and the UK - so is your school closed? Here are the school snow closures in your area.

School snow closures are causing concern across most of the UK and England today as snow and ice continue to cause disruption.

Further snow and storm Darcy are continuing to trigger weather warnings as the Met Office have forecast bitterly cold strong easterly winds coming from Ukraine and the Black Sea.

With UK weather and warnings in place until Wednesday 10 February, school snow closures are possible in your area along with major travel disruption.

When are schools reopening after England lockdown 3?

So are schools in your area closed due to snow? Will homeschooling continue? And when will schools reopen after the snow?

UK snow and storm Darcy has caused disruption across much of England
School snow closures: Is your school shut?

Primary and secondary schools in England and Wales are already closed today due to coronavirus and recent lockdown measures, so many schools will be sticking to their homeschool plans.

However, schools have remained open throughout the pandemic for children who have key worker parents or are vulnerable and therefore could be impacted by school snow closures.

To find out if your school has remained open, head to the government’s website HERE, enter your postcode and you can check the most recent school closures.

Schools have been closed to students because of the snow travel disruption
When will schools reopen after the snow?

Weather warnings of snow, ice and bitter winds are in place for most of the week disrupting both road travel and transport.

Schools will reopen when they feel it is safe for their staff and students to make their way in.

