Scottish Government bans Whatsapp for ministers

17 December 2024, 15:36

Kate Forbes announced the Whatsapp ban.
Kate Forbes announced the Whatsapp ban. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Scottish government ministers and staff are to be banned from using WhatsApp for official business.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes told MSPs in Holyrood that by spring next year no government device would be able to use "non-corporate" messaging apps.

The announcment came after an external review into the use of Whatsapp and other applications. The review was launched after the UK Covid inquiry revealed officials and ministers had deleted WhatsApp messages exchanged during the pandemic.

Forbes said: "Government business should happen on government systems which are secure, searchable and allow the appropriate sharing of information, in line with our statutory duties."

She said non-corporate messaging apps will be removed from government devices, and the "technical environment" configured, so that they cannot be downloaded again.

Instead ministers and staff will use corporate-approved apps, such as Teams and email, for official business, and guidance would be issued to ensure personal phones are not used for official work.

The Scottish government's policy on mobile messaging applications states that any material relevant to decisions has to be recorded on the corporate record, but the Covid inquiry revealed that Whatsapps were being deleted without records being kept.

The Covid inquiry heard that several Scottish government figures, including Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney, deleted messages that referred to government business during the pandemic.

Sturgeon and Swinney were accused of "industrial scale" deletion of messages by opposition parties but said any "salient" points were recorded on the corporate record and only informal messages were deleted.

Other Scottish government ministers - including Forbes, who served as finance secretary during the pandemic - said they had retained their WhatsApp messages.

Government staff, such as National Clinical Director Jason Leitch, said deleting Whatsapps was a bedtime ritual.

Forbes said during the pandemic government figures acted in line with government policy, but they had since "reflected" on the policy in hindsight.

However Scottish Conservative MSP Sandesh Gulhane said the announcement was a "clear admission" that what ministers and officials did during the pandemic was wrong, and said there should be an immediate Whatsapp ban rather than waiting til next year.

And Scottish Labour's Daniel Johnson accused government figures of editing and removing information that should have been on the public record during the pandemic.

The review into government use of Whatsapp was launched by former First Minister Humza Yousaf, and carried out by former Channel Islands data protection commissioner Emma Martins. Her report, which was delivered to the government last month, was published alongside Forbes' statement to parliament.

The UK government was also criticised over its record-keeping by the Covid inquiry, with former Scottish Secretary Alister Jack admitting he had deleted all of his messages to create memory space on his phone.

The Scottish Information Commissioner, who oversees freedom of information (FOI) laws, also launched a review into how officials and ministers use and retain informal communications, and sad there were "significant practice concerns" over how ministers used messaging services such as WhatsApp.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nigel Farage and Nick Candy have met Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion

Farage meets Musk at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion amid rumours of $100m Reform donation

Rex Heuermann

Suspect in US serial killings charged over death of seventh woman

RNLI pull Jordan North from Thames after he rescued a struggling dog

Capital's Jordan North rescued from Thames after trying to save drowning dog

Tyson Fury has revealed that he has not spoken to his wife for three months

Tyson Fury not spoken to his wife in three months ahead of heavyweight rematch

George Clarke says he couldve been "stabbed" after being robbed of his watch

'I could have been stabbed': TV Presenter George Clarke reveals he was robbed of his watch at knifepoint

Paul Watson

Denmark frees whaling activist Paul Watson after Japan extradition request

Huw Edwards

Man given indecent images by paedophile who sent them to disgraced presenter Huw Edwards spared jail

Father of Sara Sharif jailed for life with a minimum of 40 years and stepmother for 33 years

Sara Sharif’s dad and stepmum jailed for 40 and 33 years for murdering girl, 10, in two-year campaign of abuse

Facebook on a mobile phone

Facebook owner Meta hit with £207m in EU fines for 2018 data breach

Lt Gen Igor Kirillov

Ukraine claims killing of Russian general in Moscow bomb attack

TikTok on a mobile phone

EU probing TikTok over suspected meddling in Romania’s presidential election

The Met Office has issued its long-range forecast for Christmas.

Will there be a white Christmas? Met Office reveals snow forecast for the festive season

Muhammad Yaseen Uddin, 6, died in his sleep after being sent home from school for hitting his head

Tributes paid as boy, 6, dies in sleep after school sent him home with 'bump' on head

A damaged building in Port Vila

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits off Vanuatu coast

Sara Sharif died at the hands of her father and stepmother after years of abuse

‘Sadists, executioners, cowards’: Mother of Sara Sharif, 10, tears into daughter’s killers as they are sentenced

A family leaves a shelter after multiple injuries were reported at the school

Teenage girl kills teacher and pupil in shooting at US Christian school

Latest News

See more Latest News

NBA star Janis Timma found dead after 'falling from Moscow apartment building' on ex-wife's birthday

NBA star Janis Timma found dead after 'falling from Moscow apartment building' on ex-wife's birthday
Pope Francis at a wrecked church in Mosul

Pope’s autobiography reveals ‘bomb plot’ during visit to Iraq

Trump brands Ukraine's use of USA missies ‘big mistake’ as Starmer warns against wavering support

Donald Trump could stop Ukraine using US made missiles branding decision by Biden a 'big mistake'
Thomas Wright took his own life after being charged with rape

Student, 22, 'took his mother's ashes to Lord of the Rings beauty spot and killed himself' after being accused of rape
Tom Hardy and Guy Ritchie film new Drama series in East London

Tom Hardy offers to pay crew's wages on new Guy Ritchie series after construction company goes bust
Scotland's former First Minister Humza Yousaf will not stand for election in 2026.

Humza Yousaf to quit frontline politics

APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin

Police say 15-year-old girl behind Wisconsin school shooting

Bromley Council has sparked anger by making Blue Badge holders pay for spaces

Fury erupts over council’s plan to make Blue Badge holders pay to use its car parks

Archbishop of York Stephen Geoffrey Cottrell (left) and The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Church of England rules 'not fit for purpose', bishop says, amid calls for Archbishop of York to resign
Ukraine's military intelligence agency has claimed that around 30 North Korean troops were killed or wounded in fighting against the Ukrainian army at the weekend in Russia's Kursk border region.

Chaos on the frontlines: North Korean troops accidentally kill 8 Russian soldiers in ‘friendly fire’ language blunder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked
Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News