Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig. Picture: Alamy / Met Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A search for the remains of murdered Muriel McKay has been called off by police 55-years on from her murder.

A team of 20 forensic investigators descended on the rural Hertfordshire farm last week after the force admitted they forgot to dig part of the initial excavation site in June 2022, her family claims.

The search of the additional area has now been completed.

Ms McKay, 55, was murdered on December 29 1969 after two brothers mistook her for the then-wife of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

Following the unsuccessful excavation, the Met said they are "so sorry" to have to call off the search.

Her relatives are continuing to call on convicted killer Nizamodeen Hosein to be brought to the site in a bid to uncover her body.

Hosein currently resides at his home in the Caribbean, with the family now calling on him to be brought to the UK to show detectives where her remains are buried.

Hosein currently resides at his home in the Caribbean, with the family now calling on him to be brought to the UK to show detectives where her remains are buried. Picture: Met Police

Hosein and his brother Arthur demanded £1million - around £20 million in today's money - to ensure Ms McKay's safe return.

If met, Ms McKay, the wife of newspaper executive Alick McKay - and Mr Murdoch's deputy at News Limited, would thenb be released to her husband.

In a letter to her family, Katherine Godwin, Detective Superintendent in the Met Police, said: "We have now completed the search of the area set out in the agreed parameters, along with an additional strip which we identified was not covered by the 2022 search or the 2024 parameters.

"I am so sorry to say that the search has not been successful in finding Muriel's remains or any evidence relating to her kidnap and murder."

It is the third search of the farm and the Metropolitan Police, who are carrying out the operation with Hertfordshire Constabulary, have warned it will be the last attempt to find Mrs McKay.

Ms McKay, 55, was murdered on December 29 1969 after two brothers mistook her for the then-wife of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. Picture: Alamy

Nizamodeen Hosein one of the accused men in the Muriel McKay Murder Case along with his brother Arthur. She was the wife of the editor of the News of the World newspaper, who was kidnapped and held for £1 million ransom. 22nd September 1970. Picture: Alamy

The excavation, which took place at Stocking Farm in Hertfordshire, followed new information provided by one of her murderers.

It's the third excavation by the Met in relation to the case.

It comes after Muriel McKay’s grandson pleaded with Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on LBC to let him collect her remains from where he believes she was buried so his family can have closure.

Speaking on LBC's Call the Commissioner, Mark Dyer requested the Met grant a search warrant for the farm where he believes the body of his grandmother was buried.

In response, Sir Mark Rowley said: "Muriel McKay's body was never found and for her loved ones and her family clearly that is massively upsetting.

"We would love to bring closure and do that. We have already done a search at the location, quite an extensive search in the last couple of years."